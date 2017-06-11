VIDEO: The Sherlocks detect big future after wowing packed Sheffield Arena

It's elementary why The Sherlocks are set for the big time - South Yorkshire's latest Radio 1 indie stars know how to wow a crowd, as they proved playing the biggest gig of their lives.

They made their Sheffield Arena debut, in front of more than 11,000 people, as the special guest support for Sex On Fire superstars and their idols Kings Of Leon.

And the knowing crowd detected a hit, giving the Bolton Upon Dearne band of two sets of brothers a reception worthy of the headliners.

Frontman Kiaran Crook, his brother, drummer Brandon, and guitarist Josh Davidson, with his brother, bassist Andy, afterwards thanked everyone for turning up early to help speed up heightened security checks and to watch their support slot.

The Saturday night date should have followed a first night at Manchester Arena, but that was cancelled as the venue remains closed after the recent terror attack.

The Sherlocks, who left to play the Isle Of Wight Festival and re at Leeds Fest this summer, will release debut album, Live For The Moment, on August 18. Pundits are predicting a chart smash after thousands of pre-orders.

Kiaran, backstage, said after their Arena homecoming: "That was insane. Literally the biggest crowd we have ever plated to.And we don't get starstruck but it was great meeting our idols Kings Of Leon."

