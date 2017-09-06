MONSTER OFFER: Save 20% on tickets to Jurassic Kingdom dinosaur exhibition coming to Leeds

A monster-sized saving of 20% off tickets is on offer to celebrate a roar-some animatronic dinosaur exhibition coming to Leeds.

Jurassic Kingdom, a national tour featuring around 30 life-size prehistoric creatures rocks up at Temple Newsam Park, from October 13 to 29.

Tickets are from £11.50 adults, £10.50 concessions, £9.50 children and £38 for a family ticket, plus standard booking fees.

But buy now and get a special early bird discount.

For full details visit www.jurassickingdom.uk.

A T-Rex standing 18m from head to tail, a battle between Deinonychus and Tenontosaurus, plus a 16 metre long Diplodocus are all in store as visitors travel back over 65 millions of years at Jurassic Kingdom.

Snarling jaws, moving eyes, swaying tails and roaring sound effects will thrill families as the UK’s first ever national outdoor animatronic dino-tour rocks up in Leeds.

Visitors will follow a trail around the site at Temple Newsam Park and encounter the giant dinosaurs as part of a walking tour which lasts around 60 minutes – depending on how fast you run.

Families can get close to around 30 creatures at Jurassic Kingdom - at Temple Newsam Park, October 13 to 29, 2017.

Sir Gary Verity, Chief Executive of Welcome to Yorkshire, said: "We were extremely lucky to get a preview of these fantastic creatures at our stand. If the huge excitement they created in our younger visitors is anything to go by the full scale tour will be dino-mite."

Coun Lucinda Yeadon, Leeds City Council’s executive member for environment and sustainability, said: “We are really looking forward to welcoming the Jurassic Kingdom to the atmospheric surroundings of our very own Temple Newsam Park this October.

“With around 30 awe-inspiring life size animatronic dinosaurs and installations set to be on offer which will not only be great fun but also educational, this really does promise to be a family-friendly event not to be missed.”

The tour has an educational element attached thanks to an educational worksheet for primary school aged children and an educational marquee where visitors can watch dinosaur documentaries.

Other activities include an excavation scene where younger children can dig in the sand to unearth a T-Rex fossil, a paid-for VR experience and a range of photo opportunities.

Jurassic Kingdom has also received support from Doncaster-born internationally recognised and multi award-winning palaeontologist, Dean Lomax, for the educational side of the attraction.

Dean has provided all of the facts and figures about each of the dinosaurs and other prehistoric reptile models.

He said: “What we’ve been able to do is add the very latest information on the interpretation boards with regards to these particular dinosaurs based on recent research and statistics.

"That means when families come to visit, children can enjoy learning something new and exciting based on the latest research around these magnificent creatures from the past. The worksheets add another layer to their experience – you never know, we might help inspire the next generation of palaeontologists.”

The dinosaurs cover three key periods including the Jurassic, Triassic and Cretaceous period.

The full-scale models have been built by experts in China and the tour is being run by Weli Creative – the team behind the popular Magical Lantern Festival tour in 2016, which saw hundreds of thousands of people through the gates in Leeds, London and Birmingham.

Naz Kabir, Weli Creative's Event Director, said: “I think almost everyone loves dinosaurs to varying degrees and you just have to look at everything from kids’ books to Hollywood films to see how popular they are. They are one of the great mysteries of history and while we may never be able to bring any back to life, we can do the next best thing and that’s what Jurassic Kingdom is all about – fun, adventure, excitement and education.

“We know there is a huge market across the tourism sector for family themed activities so it made complete sense to build on the Magical Lantern Festival’s success in Leeds and create something for the daytime that the whole family can get together and enjoy. Some of the dinosaurs are quite scary – you have been warned.”

The event runs daily from October 13 to 29, 10am to 6pm, with last entry at 5pm.

Tickets are now on sale at www.jurassickingdom.uk with online booking prices from £11.50 adults, £10.50 concessions, £9.50 children and £38 for a family ticket plus standard booking fees.

