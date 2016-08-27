Leeds Festival: The Sherlocks rock Reading ahead of Yorkshire homecoming

Yiorkshire's latest Radio 1 stars The Sherlocks proved a big hit at Reading Festival last night and are now heading home to do it all again - today they play Leeds Festival.

They top along list of big name local breaking local bands - including The Wired, Fighting Caravans and Faux Pas - who are being showcased at Leeds.

Local talent is joining the the likes of Biffy Clyro and Fall Out Boy - who played Leeds last night - Foals and Disclosure, who perform tonight, and Red Hot Chili Peppers who will close Leeds Festival this Bank Holiday weekend.

For more about Leeds Festival and tickets availability visit www.leedsfestival.com

The Sherlocks, singer songwriter Kiaran Crook, 20, brother and drummer Brandon, 23, guitarist Josh Davidson, 22, and his brother and bassist Andy, 17, recently played the biggest music festival in the world, the SXSW music festival in Austin, Texas.

But this is the biggest showcase weekend for the Bolton Upon Dearne indie quartet who have over 700 gigs to their name and have also just completed their first UK headline tour, selling out venues around the country, with their latest single Last Night getting lots of Radio 1 airplay.

Last year Kiaran, Brandon, Josh and Andy drew a huge number of fans before Sunday lunchtime at Reading, but a coveted evening slot on this year’s popular Festival Republic stage meant the crowds in the south were even bigger.

On a scorching summer evening the temperature in Berkshire was almost as high as the anticipation for the band of brothers’ 30 minute seven song set.

At exactly 5.45pm the lads, playing it cool as always, bounded on stage to kick off with single Last Night followed by favourites Escapade and Heart of Gold.

They continued with epic new song Candle Light, Live for the Moment and finished with Chasing Shadows as two giant beach balls flew back and forth across the arena.

Will You Be There?, which had one of its first plays at South by Southwest in Austin, Texas, was another soaring highlight.

The huge Reading turn out for Yorkshire's latest Radio 1 stars The Sherlocks

Almost all the sides to the huge festival tent were drawn back meaning the Sherlocks’ sound carried beyond the tent poles. More and more joined the audience as the gig went on and by the end of the set the place was rammed.

“That was astonishing” frontman Kiaran told us as he came off stage.

“Last year was truly memorable, but this year Reading has taken it to another level. We’re seeing crowd reactions we'd only ever seen in the north before.

“We love it down here and now we're buzzing even more for Leeds.”

* The Sherlocks play The Festival Republic stage at Leeds Festival 5:45pm, Saturday August 27 and tour nationwide in September. More at thesherlocksmusic.co.uk.