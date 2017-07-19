England women's footballers become Disney Princesses to inspire girls

England women's footballers have kicked off a campaign with Disney to redefine the term 'Princess' and inspire girls to make their own dreams come true.

The so-called Lionesses - who begin their begin their Euro 2017 campaign against Scotland today - have roared out positive advice, including BE CONFIDENT, BE DETERMINED, BE CARING, BE KIND and BE FEARLESS.

They are challenging the clichés of what it means to be a modern Princess in an effort to promote and inspire girls to achieve their potential.

England captain Steph Houghton, team mates Lucy Bronze, Ellen White, Nikita Parris and Siobhan Chamberlain share their advice in a series of short films talking about the attributes they share with Disney Princesses.

They have were pictured by celebrity photographer Scarlet Page taking on the roles of Merida from Brave (Lucy Bronze), Aurora from Sleeping Beauty (Steph Houghton) and Jasmine from Aladdin (Nikita Parris).

SHARE YOUR INSPIRING IMAGES: Disney Princesses and the Lionesses are now encouraging the public to share their own inspiring and motivating images for young girls using the hashtag #DreamBigPrincess

WATCH LIVE: The England v Scotland Group D match kicks off at 7.45pm - on Wednesday, July 19 - with live coverage on Channel 4.

The new campaign from Disney and The FA launches ahead of this summer’s UEFA Women’s Euro 2017 in the Netherlands with the aim to get girls into football.

This initiative is the first in a three-year partnership between Disney and The FA, which sets out to increase the role football has in girls’ lives by empowering them, building their self-confidence and getting them active.

Earlier this year The FA revealed its new strategy for women and girls’ football, Gameplan for Growth, with the three main targets being to double participation, double the number of fans by 2020 and achieve success on the world stage by 2023.

England womens captain Steph Houghton advising young girls to BE DETERMINED.

Anna Hill from Disney said: “England Lionesses and Disney Princesses share many character traits including determination, kindness and fearlessness and we hope that bringing the worlds of football and Disney Princess together will help inspire all young girls from across the country to get active, dream big and fulfil their ambitions.”

Steph Houghton said: “Being brave, being strong and being kind are all important attributes when it comes to building a successful team and they are all qualities that girls can learn from Disney Princesses. We’re delighted to join the Disney Dream Big Princess campaign and hope it helps give girls the confidence to believe in themselves.”

Lucy Bronze, defender, said: “Girls’ football is one of the fastest-growing sports in the world, and particularly in England, and we take our position as role models very seriously. It is important that young girls have people they can look up to and learn from and we hope strong Disney Princesses and England Lionesses can be exactly that.”

Ellen White, striker, added: “My advice top young girls is never be afraid of having big dreams and ambitions. If you believe in yourself and try your very best to have fun and enjoy living them out. I loved Snow White and Pocahontas as a kid because they showed me that you could be a lovely person, but you can also be powerful and loyal and strong.”

Pictured: (from L-R) Nikita Parris channels Princess Jasmine from Aladdin, Steph Houghton channels Princess Aurora from Sleeping Beauty, Lucy Bronze channels Princess Merida from Brave.

Nikita Parris, striker, said: “My favourite Disney Princess is Ariel from The Little Mermaid because she was fearless and I was the same when it came to playing football with the boys in my home town. I had to be determined in order to make it.”

Siobhan Chamberlain, goalkeeper, said: “Everyone is different, but there’s a lot that can be learnt from Disney Princesses including determination and a work ethic to follow your dreams and realise your potential. I am proud to be part of a campaign that encourages girls to dream big.”