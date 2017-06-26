Village beer fest bowls over cricket and ale loving fans

A Yorkshire cricketing star was the celebrity face of last weekend’s Clifford Real Ale Festival.

Yorkshire left arm fast bowler Ryan Sidebottom was on hand to sample the festival special ale that had been brewed for him by festival sponsors Elland Brewery.

Cheekily named Last Over to acknowledge the fact it’s Ryan’s final, and testimonial, year as a professional cricketer, the crisp and fruity pale ale was a big hit with the England and Yorkshire cricketer.

He said: “I’m really pleased with my beer and I’d like to thank Elland Brewery and Clifford Beer Festival for organising this in my testimonial year, they’ve been very kind.”

Drinkers obviously liked Elland Breweries hoppy Summer ale and Last Over was of the first beers to sell out.

Large numbers of families took soaked up the sun and the refreshments in the Village Hall’s Millennium gardens, with organisers clocking in over 500 people through the doors.

Punters were entertained by a variety of musicians - Boston Spa Guitar Group, Lairum Rise folk band, The 88’s, DJ Andy Cunningham, and headline act This Way Up. Face painting was popular with both children and adults.

Many visitors commented on the varied selection of cask beers from renowned brewers from across the UK, many of which had been awarded championship medals and other accolades.

Andy Poulter, who organised the beers said: “We’ve tried to put together a selection of quality beers that will appeal to everyone, including traditional well known beers like Timothy Taylor’s, as well as modern cutting edge brews from progressive brewers such as Magic Rock from Huddersfield and award winning Tiny Rebel from Newport.”

The beer list also included a few dark beers and a mild. Although a wide selection of first-class ales and ciders was on offer right until last orders at 11pm, there were only a few pints left in the bottom of the barrels at the end and 15 of the (28) beers sold out entirely.

The organisers would like to thank everyone who attended and supported the event; customers, volunteers and the many kind sponsors featured in the full colour programme.

All the proceeds from another very successful beer festival will be shared between Clifford AFC and Clifford Village Hall.

Next year’s event - the ninth Clifford Beer Festival - will be held on Saturday June 30.

