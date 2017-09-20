TV vet to judge Brass Factor contest in town

TV vet Peter Wright is to be a judge at the 2017 Brass Factor contest at Wetherby this winter.

The senior partner at Skeldale Veterinary Centre in Thirsk and the home of the renowned vet and author James Herriot will judge North of England entries at the contest at the Engine Shed on November 18.

Peter, who has starred in Channel 5’s The Yorkshire Vet, said: “I am proud to support everything Yorkshire and as far as I am concerned Yorkshire is the centre of the world.

“Brass Factor is helping to secure the future of brass bands in Yorkshire and I’m delighted to be involved, look forward to listening to the music and helping to choose the winners.”

Each band plays a 20-minute set and then the audience and judges vote for the band with the Brass Factor.

Founder, Alex Bray said: “Peter’s support is warmly welcomed as we know that in his appearances in The Yorkshire Vet series he has been extremely popular; it is enjoyed by many of our own brass band audiences.”

Tickets, £10, at www.brassfactor.com/tickets.html