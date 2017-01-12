Sonic boom heard over Yorkshire

Residents of a North Yorkshire market town contacted police in a panic as 'loud bangs' shook the area.

It was later confirmed by police that the noise was caused by a sonic boom over Bedale on Thursday afternoon.

The event occurs when one or more aircraft break the sound barrier. Bedale is close to the RAF Leeming base.

In May 2016, two sonic booms were heard over Leeds and Harrogate after RAF jets were scrambled from a base in Lincolnshire to intercept an Air France flight which had declared a communication problem. It landed safely at Newcastle Airport.