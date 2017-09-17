Saint Michael’s Hospice is calling all volunteers

A Harrogate hospice care charity is seeking more volunteers to support the vital work it does, providing services to local families living with terminal illness and bereavement.

More people are needed to help Saint Michael’s in various roles in the community, from helping out in one of the charity’s 10 stores, to giving support to someone in their own home, as a volunteer visitor.

Other rewarding roles include volunteer bereavement support workers, street and store collectors or helping out at events.

Chief executive of Saint Michael’s, Tony Collins, said: “With more than 600 volunteers involved in almost every aspect of Saint Michael’s work, we simply could not make such a great impact each year without those who generously offer their time and skills.

“With increasing demand for our services, we’re asking more people to join the Saint Michael’s family, where even a little of your spare time can make a huge difference to our vital work.”

Pauline Simpson who volunteers in the charity’s Kings Road shop said: “This role suits me very well – it’s a really laidback and welcoming atmosphere and I particularly enjoy chatting with the shop regulars and being part of a friendly team.”

Bereavement support volunteer Richard Cyster said: “I get a real sense of fulfilment knowing that I have something to offer people and being able to help them at a difficult time in their life.”

There are many other roles on offer, including supporting someone in their own home as a volunteer visitor, helping out at community events and street and store collecting.

For more information contact 01423 876 085, email volunteers@saintmichaelshospice.org or visit www.saintmichaelshospice.org

To help Saint Michael’s Hospice raise vital funds, Motor group Batchelors of Ripon have donated a vehicle to them to raffle off.

The raffle will be drawn on Friday 20 October.