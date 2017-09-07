Reunion marks High School’s 50th anniversary

Wetherby High School is turning 50 on September 12 and the class of 67 is planning its last reunion.

Organiser Susan Tobin, of Tockwith, is set to mark the occasion by retiring from organising the get-togethers for former classmates.

“I started reunions when I met a teacher (Mr Taylor) who said he would like to see some old faces,” said Susan, whose maiden name was Illingworth before marrying husband and classmate Russell.

“I said “leave it with me” and the rest is history.”

The mum of three, who left school aged 15, added: “The first reunion was held in the school hall July 1988 during the afternoon. Later that night 15 of us met up in a local pub and had so much fun!

“Our second was held September 1997, 30 years after we first met. This was at the Jarvis arts bar, which in our school days was a Whimpy bar. Then later the Turnpike Hotel.

“Our third was the biggest one to date in September 2001 with 51 pupils and eight teachers in attendance.”

A fourth followed in 2005, fifth in 2010 but Susan added: “The sixth reunion in 2015 was meant to be the last one as we all started to turn 60 that year.

“I then realised that this year 2017 is 50 years since we all met so, this would be the perfect time for one last reunion.”

People travel from all over the world to attend the reunions, including from Germany, Scotland, Cornwall, London, Manchester and Sheffield.

Over the six reunions at different times there have been 87 pupils and 20 teachers but there have been eight pupils and teacher Mrs Wilkinson who have attend all six.

“We chat like its 1967 and were in the playground at school,” added Susan.

“The only difference is that we have a glass in our hands.”

Wetherby High opened in September 1967.

The class of ‘67 reunion will meet at The Mecure Hotel, Wetherby on September 16 from 7pm till late.