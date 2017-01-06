Kickboxer wins title for top youngster

A kickboxing teenager has fought her way to a prestigious award.

Wetherby High pupil Niamh Hutton took the Town Council’s Jubilee Award for her participation in a tough and demanding sport.

The 15-year-old, who was nominated by her school for showing bravery in the sport, recently won a silver medal at the British Kickboxing Championships in Rotherham.

She has also been selected to compete at the World championships in Spain in October.

“Her ambition has enabled her to reach the heights in the world of kickboxing,” said a Town Council spokesman.

“She is a credit to the school and the community.”

The award for outstanding young person, which was judged by the Mayor of Wetherby Coun Norma Harrington, Townsperson of the Year Dean Buckle and Cindy Bentley, Chair of Welcome to Wetherby and Chair of Governors at Wetherby High School, was handed over in a recent ceremony at the Town Hall.

Niamh said: “Not every girl wants to be a princess.

“It’s not how hard you hit, it’s about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forwards.”

Runner-up Joshua Holdsworth, aged 11, was presented with a certificate of achievement for his outstanding effort last November which saw him raise over £3,000 for the Royal British Legion during their annual poppy appeal.

“Joshua’s charitable accomplishments are remarkable and prove how effectively he, and other young people, can work for their local community,” added the council spokesman.

Speaking at the ceremony Wetherby Townsperson of the Year, Dean Buckle, said: “It is nice to meet the townspeople of the future who have made a difference in their respective fields in 2016.”

The council launched the annual Jubilee Award in 2012 to commemorate the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee.

It recognises the achievements of outstanding young people in the area, who are under 20 years of age and who have made an impact, whether nationally, regionally or locally.