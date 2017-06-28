Safety of Harrogate District's residential properties reviewed following Grenfell Tower fire

An urgent review into the risk of fire at residential flats across the Harrogate District has been undertaken in the wake of the Grenfell Tower tragedy in London.

Harrogate Borough Council (HBC) has established that its properties do not pose a similar risk to the fire at Grenfell Tower which claimed the lives of 58 people.

A number of council-owned properties have undergone refurbishment in recent years, including cladding the buildings with external wall insulation using fire resistant materials.

But while HBC's housing stock does not exceed four storeys in height, and does not feature the same panels which were used to clad Grenfell Tower, the council undertook an urgent review of its fire risk assessments and construction methods as a precaution.

Councillor Mike Chambers, HBC Cabinet Member for Housing and Safer Communities, said: “The fire at Grenfell Tower was a national tragedy, which should never be repeated.

"It is important that residents living in our properties feel safe and we have robust measures in place to ensure that our properties do not pose a fire risk.

“Whilst the council does not own any tower blocks in the district, and we have not clad our buildings with the same materials used as Grenfell Tower, we felt that we should review our council flats and houses as a matter of priority so that we could reassure residents.

"Any refurbishment undertaken on our buildings has, and will continue to meet, stringent safety standards.”

Earlier this month a fire officer visited a site in Knaresborough where work is currently being undertaken to clad a number of properties in the town.

The fire officer reported that he found nothing of concern at the site.