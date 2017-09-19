Pupils’ clean sweep in LAMDA exams

For a second year running, Brackenfield pupils are celebrating a clean sweep of distinctions in their recent speech and drama LAMDA exams.

LAMDA (London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art), run a course of exams aimed at developing a clear speaking voice, positive body language and self-confidence by exploring different uses of spoken English.

The successful pupils gained distinctions in Speaking Voice and Prose and Reading for Performance. The awards were gained by pupils across the age range from Year 1 to Year 5 and from stage 1 to stage 3.

Brackenfield’s LAMDA teacher, Mrs Joanne Bainbridge said: “The children enjoy their LAMDA lessons and benefit tremendously from the skills they learn. I am so pleased for them that they have all achieved distinction, the highest grade possible.”

Headteacher, Pat Sowa, was delighted for the children and for Mrs Bainbridge.

“To have everyone passing these exams with distinction for a second year running is very special indeed,” said the head.

“I would like to congratulate all the pupils for their achievement and their very special teacher, Mrs. Bainbridge.”

Music and Drama plays an important role in the curriculum at Brackenfield with productions by the Junior, Infant and Nursery classes, including many successes at festivals such as the Harrogate Competitive Festival and the final of Music for Youth.