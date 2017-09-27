Adult education classes expand at Rossett School

Rossett Adult Learning is preparing to welcome a record number of students through its doors in the coming academic year.

Based at Rossett School, the adult education is one of the largest providers of adult learning for pleasure courses in North Yorkshire, with more than 3,500 students enrolled on courses in 2016-17.

Now, with an expanded list of courses and events, its organisers are expecting even more people from the community to sign up.

Among the highlights will be a talk on Christmas in the Royal Household by Colin Alderson, a former chef in the kitchens of Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and the Royal Yacht Britannia.

Manager Melissa Horberry said there is something for everyone and added: “Providing a varied and interesting programme has always been our top priority, and the growth in the number of students joining us year on year shows the strength of the courses being offered by our tutors.

“We now have more than 120 experienced and creative tutors working with us, with around 380 different courses running throughout the year.”

This autumn, the programme includes a number of new topics. Among them is A History of the 20th Century Through the Olympic Games, Sports Psychology for the Amateur Athlete, and two courses focusing on politics, philosophy and economics including party politics and current affairs.

Among the returning popular courses are Digital Photography, Bridge for Beginners, Pilates, Garden Design, African Drumming, and Babysitting which is run by a St John Ambulance trainer and is open to 14-18 year olds covering such topics as accident prevention and first aid skills.

Meanwhile, the thriving Rossett Lectures series will see 10 experts present talks on topics of local interest including Harrogate’s Russian Connection, Fountains Abbey, Golden Acre Park, and Blind Jack and 18th Century Knaresborough.

The series will also cover the evolution of bees from a palaeontologist’s perspective, recent developments in astronomy and cosmology, and Christmas in the Royal Household.

For details of the courses on offer, visit www.rossettschool.co.uk/adultlearning, or call Melissa or Catherine in the Rossett Community Partnership office on 01423 563768.