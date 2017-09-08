Cricket club rises from ashes

A community club has risen from the ashes and is making a new start.

Scholes Cricket Club members were left devastated when the old pavilion was gutted by a fire which swept through it in the early hours of August 17 last year.

NAWN 1709026AM5 Scholes CC new clubhouse. Groundsmen Gary Proctor and Tony Biscombe. (1709026AM5)

But the clubmates rallied, helped by the cricket community, and set up a crowdfunding site which raised £1,050 and last weekend saw the club officially open a new clubhouse.

“It’s been a tough 12 months for Scholes CC but the future’s looking bright,” said Mark Sirrell, Chairman Scholes CC which was formed in 1931.

“The opening day for the new pavilion was attended by over 100 people over the course of the day.

“It was a chance for the club to say thank you to the local community for its support since the old pavilion was destroyed in a fire.”

NAWN 1709026AM2 Scholes CC new clubhouse. Christopher Hassell, Micheal Roberts and Mark Webster. (1709026AM2)

Parish council chairman Mrs Claire Hassell attended the ceremony with her husband, Chris, who is a former chief executive of Yorkshire County Cricket Club. Also attending were several former players including Mr Zai Ali, who is now Chairman of the Wetherby Cricket League.

Attractions included face painting, a bouncy castle and kwik cricket for the younger visitors and a licensed bar was run and a free BBQ was also held.

A raffle was also held using prizes, including a signed Leeds Rhinos shirt, donated members.

With two games remaining of the Wetherby Cricket League season the first team are currently top of Division Two, while the second team sit fourth in Division Four.

NAWN 1709026AM1 Scholes CC new clubhouse. Ruth Roberts, Scott Smith and Gillian Webster.(1709026AM1)