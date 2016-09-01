Family firm honours five for long service

One of the district’s leading family-owned firms honoured five of its employees this week for their outstanding long service to the company.

Having worked at Masham-based farm feeds business I’Anson Brothers Ltd for a combined total of 145 years, the five long-servers were presented with awards during the company’s away day, held at the Forbidden Corner, near Leyburn in the Yorkshire Dales.

The company employs 72 people and places a high value on staff retention, with the entire staff clocking up over 1,000 years of service – the equivalent of 14 years each.

Three of the five members of staff receiving awards have worked at I’Anson Brothers for more than 30 years. Grain trader Howard Jackson, responsible for purchasing all cereal and pulses, has logged over 31 years of service, while Barry Shield, a senior sales representative, and Paul Morris, who specialises in overseeing the bulk loading of lorries on site, have both spent 30 years at the company.

Two other employees were rewarded for service of over 25 years. Kevin Jones, supervisor of the micronizing plant, and Sharon Chapman, office manager, have worked for 26 and 28 years at the company respectively.

Chairman and managing director Chris I’Anson said: “As a family company, I’Anson Brothers prides itself on traditional values and the happiness of our employees. It’s incredibly heartening to see our way of working is paying off, with these five having been here now for over 25 years and many others not far behind them.

“We endeavour to make this a place people enjoy working at, both in terms of career satisfaction and overall business success. I’m happy to report both are going well at the moment and we are not standing still and are constantly looking at ways to innovate and improve the business.”

Founded in 1900, I’Anson Brothers is one of the UK’s leading manufacturers and exporters of animal feedstuffs. In 2008, it was awarded a Queen’s Award for Enterprise in the Innovation category for its development of Speedi-Beet, a new kind of sugar beet feed for horses.