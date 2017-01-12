Chartered surveyor backs youth homeless charity

A Harrogate chartered surveyor’s firm is making use of its expertise in the housing market to help people who have no home.

Kempston-Parkes Chartered Surveyors has signed up to become a partner of Centrepoint, the UK’s leading charity for homeless young people.

Andrew Kempston-Parkes, managing partner, said: “We provide professional advice to all kinds of people who hope to purchase a new home, but there are significant difficulties for young people in finding accommodation in which to live and many become homeless.”

He added: “Centrepoint is an excellent charity and I hope our contribution of £10 per HomeBuyer Report we complete for our clients could help support a homeless young person into a warm, clean bed for the night.”

Centrepoint and its partners help 9,000 16 to 25-year-olds every year, getting them into safe accommodation, giving them a health assessment and planning support for their mental and physical health needs, with the ultimate aim of independence and a job.

There are many reasons why a young person could become homeless, including family breakdown and mental health issues, and the charity’s ethos is to tackle homelessness by preventing it from happening in the first place.

It runs 32 hostels throughout England and is extending its housing support services in Yorkshire and Manchester.