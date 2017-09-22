Beer festival declared best yet

Beer flowed to help raise about £3,000 for the triennial Barwick Maypole Festival.

The village hall hosted the popular event, which was attended by hundreds of visitors.

NAWN 1709161AM1 Barwick in Elmet beer festival. Ruth Davies Nigel Trotter, Heather Bishop and Josie Ford. (1709161AM1)

Organiser Ian Richardson said: “It really went well, with over a thousand people from all over East Leeds and further.

“The proceeds of the day and sponsorship all go to support the village Maypole triennial event and costs.

“It was our ninth year and the best so far.”

Ales from throughout Yorkshire, cider and wines were on the menu, along with food and entertainment.

NAWN 1709161AM2 Barwick in Elmet beer festival.David Moss, Sue Wroe and Stephen Wroe. (1709161AM2)

“First to sell out was the local Qurkie Blonde Ale – brewed in Garforth,” added Ian.

In all 400 bottles of cider were sold along with 500 bottles of continential beer, 64 bottles of Proseco, 22 cask ales and 550 commemorative pint glasses.

Main sponsors Wilsons Butchers of Crossgates, provided pork and steak pies and pies with 400 meals sold.

Bands entertained throughout the afternoon until the end of the night, with 15-year-old Barwick teenager Luke Flair impressing with his hour-long acoustic set.

NAWN 1709161AM3 Barwick in Elmet beer festival.Kath Duncan, Angela Thomas, Dom Thomas and Alex Harrison. (1709161AM3)

Also live were Blues band the Roosters and Welsh T Band.

“The estimated proceeds of £3-4,000 go to the next Maypole ceremony in 2020,” added Ian.

The famous Barwick Maypole Festival is staged once every three years, with the village welcoming thousands of visitors to witness the traditional event of dancing and raising the maypole.