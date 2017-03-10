Otley Chevin: a compact local heaven for walkers

And what is even better is the range of walks in the Chevin area. There are lots of paths that offer walks for every ability, from short flat woodland strolls to strenuous hikes that include steep climbs.

All in all, the Chevin area is a compact local heaven for every lover of the outdoors.

The route

The walk begins at Surprise View.

Start out by turning to your right along the path from the car park and walking east.

Enjoy the pleasant level gradient walking until just before reaching East Chevin Road as there is a descent coming up. Do not cross the road though. Instead walk beside the road down the hill past Danefield House before cutting in left and heading west along a track which runs parallel to the one you set off from.

Follow the path heading due west for a complete mile. The woodland is great to walk through though, especially in summer with a host of butterflies and woodland birds to keep you occupied.

The panoramic and great distance views wait above.

Eventually the lower path ends when you turn left and climb uphill towards Woodlands Farm. Do not go to the farm though. Walk past some very large scattered rocks, not erratics from an ice age but survivors of defunct quarrying work.

Head east on a path near the stone wall to Yorkgate Quarry. Seek out the pond on the old site which is now Chevin Forest Park Nature Reserve.

From Chevin Forest Park Nature Reserve, continue east back to Surprise View.

Now, on the finale to the walk is the time to linger and enjoy the stunning views, particularly those north and east across Wharfedale to Norwood with its transmitter pylon and to Almscliffe Crag near to the Pool in Wharfedale to Harrogate road.