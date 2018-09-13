Whats on: Your guide to events in and around the Harrogate district area across the next seven days.

Looking for something to do in and around the Harrogate district from Thursday, September 13 to Wednesday, September 19?
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 13
Harrogate
Open days: Heritage Open Days across Harrogate and district. Until September 16.
Theatre: Harrogate Theatre’s rep company presents Boeing Boeing.
Exhibition: Be Here Now – Today Is Just a Daydream, Oasis by rock music photographer Brian Cannon at RedHouse Originals gallery, 15 Cheltenham Mount. Until September 22.
Exhibition: Warhol in China - British exclusive Andy Warhol photographs exhibition + paintings/sketches at RedHouse Originals gallery, 15 Cheltenham Mount. Until September 30.
Exhibition: First solo exhibition by new UK art star Jesper Pedyo at 108 Fine Art, 16 Cold Bath Road.
Exhibition: Posy Simmonds: Sketches & Drawings at Mercer Gallery, Swan Road.
Exhibition: Great Yorkshire Art exhibition including Atkinson Grimshaw, Tessa Burney and more at Mercer Gallery, Swan Road. Until September 16.
Theatre: Harrogate Rep Company presents Dial M For Murder at Harrogate Theatre. Until September 15.
Theatre: Bismillah at Harrogate Theatre Studio.
Music: Live music with The Resonators at the Blues Bar.
Music: Acoustic jam session hosted by Rob Reynolds/Aaron Bertenshaw at Charlies Place, Otley Road. 8pm. Weekly.
Quiz: Christie’s Bar Quiz from 8.30pm.
Music: Acoustic Night - Live music at the St Robert’s Club, Robert Street. All genres, any acoustic instrument. Open to all: performers and non-performers. Every Thursday, except third Thursday, 7.45-11pm.
Ripon
Event: Bestselling author Louis de Bernieres at The Spa Hotel. Tickets from the Little Ripon Bookshop.
Exhibition: The Great North Art Show – Art in the Aisles at Ripon Cathedral. Until September 23.
Coffee Morning: Ripon Community Link and Ripon Walled Garden coffee morning in Ripon Town Hall from 10am-noon.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 14
Harrogate
Open day: Free Open Day at Harrogate Theatre.
Music: Leeds City Stompers at the Blues Bar.
Music: An Evening with The Paul Mirfin Band at St Andrew’s Church, Starbeck. 7.30pm.
Music: Blue Horizon play The Police, The Killers, Stereophonics and more at The Den. Cambridge Street. 9pm.
Event: The Autumn Flower Show at The Great Yorkshire Showground, Harrogate. On until Sunday, September 16.
Knaresborough
Event: Sing-a-long Grease at Holy Trinity Church Hall, Briggate at 7pm. Tickets adults £6, under 12’s £3. Available from Denise 07739 398197 or Dot 01423 862003.
Wetherby
Cinema: Wetherby Film Theatre - The Festival - Fri, Sat, Mon & Thu: 7.30pm. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again Sing-A-Long - Sun: 4.30pm, 7.30pm. Mon: 12.30pm. Tue & Wed: 7.30pm. Thu (senior screen): 2pm. The Children Act - Tue & Wed: 4.30pm. Visit www.wetherbyfilmtheatre.co.uk.
Festival: Wetherby Lions Beer Festival at St James’s Church Hall, Church Street, Wetherby. Friday 6–10pm and Saturday noon–8pm.
Thirsk
Cinema: Ritz Cinema Thirsk - Ant-Man And The Wasp - Fri-Thu: 7.30pm. Visit www.ritzcinema.co.uk.
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 15
Harrogate
Exhibition: The Divine Art of Photography exhibition at Mercer Art Gallery, Swan Road.
Event: Songs from the Musicals at St Wilfrid’s Church in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support. 7pm. Tickets from 07831 542924 or email natalieboyle@mac.com
Music: The Della Grants at the Blues Bar.
Music: Classic songs by Chuck Berry, Dr Feelgood and more by Lock & Load at Charlie’s Place, Otley Road. 8pm.
Music: Keyboard king Dan Burnett at The Den, Cambridge Street.
car Boot: Car Boot Cancellation: Harrogate Railway.
Book Fair: Observer’s Pocket Series Collectors’ Society Woodlands Methodist Church Hall from 10am-12.30pm. Enquiries 07445 377250.
Event: The Elim Church, Park View, Harrogate will welcome representatives from SASRA (Soldiers and Airmen’s Scripture Reader’s Association) 7.30pm.
Open day: Harrogate Fire Station’s Annual Open Day 12.30–4.30pm..
Knaresborough
Music: The Cross Keys, Cheapside - Padded Cell - Loud and rowdy rock anthems.
Event: Chain Lane Community Hub open event 2-4pm. Information about groups and activities and lots more.
Boston Spa
Music: No jazz at the village hall. 7pm.
Thorner
Music: Covers duo Sounds Like Us at The Fox. 8.15pm.
Wetherby
Fair: Wetherby Antique and Collectors Fair - Town Hall, Market Place. Free admission. 01937 582803.
Kirk Deighton
Open day: All Saints’ Church, Kirk Deighton (Grade I listed) will be open 11am-4pm.
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 16
Harrogate
Music: Live music at the Blues Bar including Dae La Rue (3pm), Madness Tribute (6pm) and Rock Bottom Risers (9pm).
Music: Martin Rose hosts a weekly acoustic session at The Regency.
Music: Sunday Acoustic Session at the Hales Bar.
Spofforth
Open day: All Saints’ Church, Spofforth (Grade II listed) open noon-4pm.
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 17
Harrogate
Music: Open Mic Night with Martin Rose at The Blues Bar.
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 18
Harrogate
Theatre: Harrogate Rep Company presents Noel Coward’s Private Lives at Harrogate Theatre. Until September 22.
Music: Acoustic session at the Blues Bar.
Club: Harrogate & District Family History Society’s talk ‘The Great Grazing County for Children’ at St Paul’s Church Hall, Belford Road 7.30pm.
Knaresborough
Open Evening: Knaresborough Art Society open evening 7-9pm United Reformed Church Hall. Visit knaresboroughartsociety.org or tel Margaret 863927.
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 19
Harrogate
Theatre: Michael Sabbaton’s The Turk at Harrogate Theatre Studio until September 29.
Music: The Paul Middleton Angst Band at the Blues Bar.