Whats on: Your guide to events in and around the Harrogate district area across the next seven days.

Looking for something to do in and around the Harrogate district from Thursday, June 28 to Wednesday, July 4?
THURSDAY, JUNE 28
Harrogate
Theatre: HDS presents Death and the Maiden at Harrogate Theatre. Until June 30.
Theatre: Harrogate Operatic Players present Top Hat at the Royal Hall. Until June 30.
Exhibition: Great Yorkshire Art exhibition including Atkinson Grimshaw, Tessa Burney and more at Mercer Gallery, Swan Road. Until September 16.
exhibition: Posy Simmonds: Sketches & Drawings at Mercer Gallery, Swan Road. Until September
Exhibition: Trooping the Colour - British exclusive Andy Warhol photographs exhibition at RedHouse Originals gallery, 15 Cheltenham Mount. Until July 7.
Music: Live music with The Phil Dean Trio at the Blues Bar.
Music: Acoustic jam session hosted by Ade Payne at Charlies Place, Otley Road. 8pm. Weekly.
Music: Acoustic Night - Live music at the St Robert’s Club, Robert Street. All genres, any acoustic instrument. Open to all: performers and non-performers. Every Thursday, except third Thursday, 7.45-11pm.
Event: charity event at the Prince of Wales, Starbeck run by The Harrogate Scooter Scene.
Music: Weekly karaoke at the Hales Bar from 9pm.
Quiz: Christie’s Bar Quiz from 8.30pm.
Ripon
Coffee Morning: Ripon Community Link coffee morning in Ripon Town Hall 10am-noon.
FRIDAY, JUNE 29
Harrogate
Music: Red Delta at the Blues Bar.
Music: The Chequered Band at The Den, Cambridge Street.
Wetherby
Event: All For One, One For All – One Year On at the Engine Shed. 7.30pm-1am.
Cinema: The Happy Prince - Fri-Thu: 7.30pm. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom - Fri, Sat, Sun: 4.30pm. Edie - Mon, Tue, Wed: 4.30pm. Thu: 2pm. Visit www.wetherbyfilmtheatre.co.uk.
Thirsk
Cinema: Ritz Cinema Thirsk - Book Club - Fri-Thu: 7.30pm. Matinee Wed: 2.30pm. Visit www.ritzcinema.co.uk.
SATURDAY, JUNE 30
Harrogate
Theatre: Bing at Harrogate Theatre. Until July 1.
Exhibition: Silson Contemporary Gallery’s Open Weekend for its Spring/Summer exhibition. Harlow Oval. Also Sunday. More info from sarah@silsoncontemporaryart.co.uk
Music: The Jed Thomas Blues Band at the Blues Bar.
Music: Acoustic night with Rob Reynolds at The Den, Cambridge Street.
Event: Starbeck Community Day, Staion View 2–4.30pm. Free entry.
Boston Spa
Music: No jazz at the village hall.
Wetherby
Event: Dance Through The Decades at the Engine Shed. 7.30pm-1am.
fair: Wetherby Antique and Collectors Fair Town Hall, Market Place every Saturday. Free admission, walk in lift, disabled friendly. Browse, buy and sell 01937 582803.
Collingham
Event: Flower festival at Collingham Methodist Church, Harewood Road. 10am-4pm. Also Sunday noon-4pm.
Bilton in Ainsty
Exhibition: ‘There but not there’ art installation to commemorate the centenary ending of the First World War at St Helens Church, Bilton in Ainsty. 11am-4pm Free admission. Also on Sunday.
Event: Bilton with Bickerton remembers in the company of Serendipity 7.30pm St Helens Church, Bilton in Ainsty. Free admission.
SUNDAY, JULY 1
Harrogate
Event: Sparkle & Shine Act Academy show at the Royal Hall.
Event: The Big Picnic in Valley Gardens 11.30am-4pm.
Music: Live music at the Blues Bar including The Dan Burnett Band (3pm), Rockyard (6pm) and The Matt Goldberg Band (9pm).
Music: Martin Rose hosts a weekly acoustic session at The Regency.
Music: Sunday Acoustic Session at the Hales Bar.
Event: Charity football match and family fun day at the CNG Stadium. Gates open 2pm, kick off 2.30pm.
Ripon
Music: Acoustic covers from Two Well Worn at the One Eyed Rat. 5pm.
Knaresborough
Fair: Summer fair at Holy Trinity Church Hall noon-4pm. Teddy bear’s picnic at 2.30pm.
MONDAY, JULY 2
Harrogate
Music: Open Mic Night with Martin Rose at The Blues Bar.
Ripon
Concert: Cathedral Concert Society launch Season Song Recitals at St John’s Church, Sharow.
TUESDAY, JULY 3
Harrogate
Music: Acoustic session at the Blues Bar.
Choir: Stray Sound Ladies barbershop choir at Starbeck Methodist Church. 7.30-9.30pm. Weekly. More info from Sue Lynch at suelynch443@gmail.com
Open day: Royal Hall Open Day 10am-4pm. Free admittance. Guided tours at 11am and 2.30pm.
Ripon
Concert: Ripon Community Orchestra summer concert 8pm, Bishop Monkton Village Hall. Admission free but donations welcome.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 4
Harrogate
Theatre: The Simon & Garfunkel Story at Harrogate Theatre.
Event: Tartufo Estivo at Sasso restaurant, Princes Square. 7.30-9.30pm.
Music: The Paul Middleton Angst Band at the Blues Bar.
Music: Matt Anderson’s Acoustic Underground + guests at Retro bar, Commercial Street.
Knaresborough
Bingo: The Friendship and Leisure Centre, Knaresborough Market Place hosts Bingo on Wednesday evenings 7pm. More info at 01423 865991.
FURTHER AHEAD
Harrogate
Event: Service of thanksgiving for 70 years of National Health Service at Trinity Methodist Church 2-2.45pm on Sunday, July 8.
Boston Spa
Concert: Bee Gees Tribute Band at Boston Spa Village Hall on Friday, July 6. Tickets £12.50. Fancy dress welcome. Doors open 7pm-midnight. Limited seating available. Tickets from www.tributetickets.co.uk (No fee’s apply).
Event: Boston Spa Big Weekend Festival. Friday-Sunday, July 13-15. Starting with a display of scarecrows the length of the High Street.