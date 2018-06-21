Whats on: Your guide to events in and around the Harrogate district area across the next seven days.

RHS Garden Harlow Carr Flower Show is on this weekend Friday, June 22 to Sunday, June 24. Visit www.rhs.org/harlowcarr for full details.
RHS Garden Harlow Carr Flower Show is on this weekend Friday, June 22 to Sunday, June 24. Visit www.rhs.org/harlowcarr for full details.

Looking for something to do in and around the Harrogate district from Thursday, June 21 to Wednesday, June 27?

THURSDAY, JUNE 21

Harrogate

Theatre: Some Mothers Do ‘Ave ‘Em starring Joe Pasquale and Susie Blake at Harrogate Theatre. Until June 23.

Theatre: 100 Ways to Tie a Shoelace comedy at Harrogate Theatre Studio. Until June 23.

Exhibition: Trooping the Colour - British exclusive Andy Warhol photographs exhibition at RedHouse Originals gallery, 15 Cheltenham Mount. Until July 7.

Music: Live music with Scapegoat Kelly at the Blues Bar.

Music: Lobo Lex#s Plug In and Play at the Harrogate Arms. 9pm

Music: Acoustic jam session at Charlies Place, Otley Road. 8pm.

Music: Acoustic night at the St Roberts Social Club, Roberts Street. Open to all. Second and fourth Thursdays of the month. 8-10.30pm.

Music: Weekly karaoke at the Hales Bar from 9pm.

Quiz: Christie’s Bar Quiz from 8.30pm.

Music: Music at The Manhattan features John Bowdler 7.30pm. Admission £6, free to new visitors. Free parking.

FRIDAY, JUNE 22

Harrogate

Music: Signed, Sealed, Delivered – Stevie Wonder tribute at the Royal Hall.

Music: The James O’Hara Band at the Blues Bar.

Music: Hot Biscuit live at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Event: RHS Garden Harlow Carr Flower Show. Browse, buy, and pick up advice from more than 45 specialist nurseries and gardens trade stands 10am-5pm. Entrance included in normal garden entry. Visit www.rhs.org/harlowcarr for full details. Until June 24.

Knaresborough

Theatre: Comedy Club presents Jollyboat Tour 2018 at Frazer Theatre. 8pm (Doors 7.30pm).

Wetherby

Cinema: Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom - Fri, Sat, Sun: 4.30pm, 7.30pm. Mon: 12.30pm, 7.30pm. Tue, Wed, Thu: 7.30pm. Visit www.wetherbyfilmtheatre.co.uk.

Thirsk

Cinema: Ritz Cinema Thirsk - Solo: A Star Wars Story - Fri-Thu: 7.30pm. Visit www.ritzcinema.co.uk.

Boston Spa

Exhibition: Watermark Gallery Summer Art Exhibition with 25 artists at The Oasis Centre in Boston Spa, off the High Street on Hall Mews. 10am-5pm. Until June 24.

South Stainley

Event: Wine, Women and Song - an evening of wine tasting and musical entertainment 7.30pm at the Inn at South Stainley.

SATURDAY, JUNE 23

Harrogate

Exhibition: Great Yorkshire Art exhibition including Atkinson Grimshaw, Tessa Burney and more at Mercer Gallery, Swan Road. Until September 16.

Music: The Jed Thomas Blues Band at the Blues Bar.

Music: Keyboard king Dan Burnett at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Knaresborough

Music: The Sounds of Simon – A Tribute to Simon and Garfunkel at Frazer Theatre.

Event: The Hidden Gardens of Knaresborough noon-4.30pm. Adults £5, children free. Also on tomorrow, Sunday.

Boston Spa

Music: Jazz in the Spa presents Jazz Connection at the village hall.

Concert: Daytones Barbershop Chorus concert at St Marys Church, Boston Spa 2.30pm. Tickets available on the door.

Wetherby

Concert: Wetherby Choral Society’s Summer Concert including Mozart’s Requiem at St James’ Parish Church 7.30pm.

Fair: Wetherby Antique and Collectors Fair at the Town Hall, Market Place. Free admission. Browse, buy and sell 01937 582803.

Fewston

Event: Teas and refreshments at Fewston Parochial Hall. Fundraiser for Friends of Kettlesing and Felliscliffe Schools. 11am-4.30pm. Also Sunday.

Ripon

Event: Long Meadow Care Home, Harrogate Road, Ripon are holding a cream teas, tombola and music afternoon 2.30-4.30pm.

Concert: Gawthorpe Brass 85 band at Allhallowgate Methodist Church, Grove Place, Ripon 7.30pm. Tickets £10 and available from Stuff 4 Offices.

Boroughbridge

Event: Boroughbridge Lions Club Diabetes Awareness Day - There will be a lion’s marquee visible in Hall Square between 10am-2pm helping to raise awareness of the causes of diabetes.

SUNDAY, JUNE 24

Harrogate

Music: Swampmonkey (3pm), Ben Waters (6pm) and Serious Sam Barrett (9pm) at Blues Bar.

Music: Martin Rose acoustic session at The Regency.

Music: Sunday Acoustic Session at the Hales Bar.

Event: Balance – a Mind Body & Wellbeing Event. All about Complementary Therapies, Yoga, Tai Chi, Indian Head massage, to name a few at Yorkshire Hotel noon–7pm.

Knaresborough

Music: Acoustic covers from Two Well Worn at The Old Royal Oak. 3pm.

Barwick in Elmet

Event: Barwick in Elmet Open Gardens 1-5pm. £3 for all 11 gardens. Free car park off Main Street.

GALPHAY

Event: Galphay Open Gardens and Midsummer Market 1-5pm. Tickets £3 adults, no charge for children. Free parking.

Marton cum Grafton

Event: Marton cum Grafton Open Gardens with over 20 gardens open 11am-5pm. £5 entry, children free.

MONDAY, JUNE 25

Harrogate

Music: Open Mic Night with Martin Rose at The Blues Bar.

TUESDAY, JUNE 26

Harrogate

Theatre: HDS presents Death and the Maiden at Harrogate Theatre. Until June 30.

Music: Acoustic session at the Blues Bar.

Choir: Stray Sound Ladies barbershop choir at Starbeck Methodist Church. 7.30-9.30pm. Weekly. More info from suelynch443@gmail.com

EVENT: Harrogate Cheese Club launches Fromage2Fromage at Harrogate Fine Wine, Montpellier Street. 7pm.

Event: Pannal Methodist Church Strawberry Tea from 2.30-4pm in the church hall.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 27

Harrogate

Event: Sasso restaurant presents Bubbles & Bites. 7.30pm.

Music: The Paul Middleton Angst Band at the Blues Bar.

Music: Matt Anderson’s Acoustic Underground at Retro bar.

Knaresborough

Bingo: The Friendship and Leisure Centre in Knaresborough Market Place hosts Bingo on Wednesday evenings starting at 7pm. More info at 01423 865991.

FURTHER AHEAD

Harrogate

Event: Starbeck Community Day at Staion View on Saturday, June 30 2–4.30pm. Free entry.