Whats on: Your guide to events in and around the Harrogate district area across the next seven days.

Looking for something to do in and around the Harrogate district from Thursday, June 14 to Wednesday, June 20?

THURSDAY, JUNE 14

Harrogate

Theatre: Croydon Avengers at Harrogate Theatre Studio. Until June 16.

Exhibition: Trooping the Colour - British exclusive Andy Warhol photographs at RedHouse Originals gallery, Cheltenham Mount. Until July 7.

Music: Harrogate Jazz Club presents Vibe-ology Quartet at The Squinting Cat. 8pm.

Music: Live music with The Resonators at the Blues Bar.

Music: Acoustic jam session hosted by Ade Payne at Charlies Place, Otley Road. 8pm. Weekly,

Music: Acoustic night at the St Roberts Social Club, Roberts Street. All genres, any instrument. Open to all performers and non-performers. Second and fourth Thursdays of the month. 8-10.30pm.

Music: Weekly karaoke at the Hales Bar from 9pm.

Quiz: Christie’s Bar Quiz from 8.30pm.

Open Day: Royal Hall Open Day 10am-4pm. Free admittance. Guided tours at 11am and 2.30pm.

RIPON

Event: Special Ripon Ghost Walk ‘Saints & Sinners’ 7.15-8.45pm. £3 adults. £1 children. Meet at The Cabmen’s Shelter in the Market Place.

Coffee morning: Ripon Community Link coffee morning in Ripon Town Hall 10am-noon.

Aldborough

Talk: Richard Brickstock talk ‘The Aldborough Coins and The Wold Newton Coin Hoard ‘ at 7.30pm in Aldborough Village Hall. Visit www.romanaldborough.co.uk

Grassington

Festival: 38th Grassington Festival with music, talks and more including Harrogate musician Chris Simpson’s The Visitor on June 19.

FRIDAY, JUNE 15

Harrogate

Event: 1970s Disco in aid of Yorkshire Air Ambulance with prize auction, the Harrogate Bartender and fish n chips at St Wilfrid’s Church, Duchy Road. Tickets www.anitabowerman.co.uk

Music: Head Hunters at the Blues Bar.

Music: Reggae with Majesty at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Music: Hip Hop night with Lence at North Bar (upstrairs). 7.30pm.

Knaresborough

Event: Mamma Mia – Sing Along at Holy Trinity Church Hall at 7pm. Adults £6, children Under 12 £3 Tickets from Denise Cullingworth 07739 398197.

Comedy: Frazer Theatre Comedy Club presents Harriet Dyer and Lou Conran. 8pm. Tickets £8. Visit www.frazertheatre.co.uk

Wetherby

Cinema: Deadpool 2 - Fri, Sat & Wed: 7.30pm. On Chesil Beach - Sat: 4.30pm. Sun & Tue: 7.30pm. Mon: 12.30pm, 7.30pm. Thu: 2pm (Senior Screen), 7.30pm. Book Club - Weekdays 4.30pm. The Royal Ballet Presents: Swan Lake (Encore) - Sun: 2pm. Visit www.wetherbyfilmtheatre.co.uk.

Music: Motown Disco at The Engine Shed. 7.30pm-1am.

Thirsk

Cinema: Ritz Cinema Thirsk - On Chesil Beach - Fri-Thu: 7.30pm. Matinee Wed: 2.30pm. Visit www.ritzcinema.co.uk.

Ripon

Event: Aglow Ripon Coffee and Cake at The Wakeman’s House Cafe 9.15-11am. Stuart Dawling - Aglow Advisor open meeting to welcome guests.

SATURDAY, JUNE 16

harrogate

Theatre: Dinosaur World at Harrogate Theatre. Until June 17.

Event: Pride in Diversity Day in Valley Gardens. Literature, sport, arts. From noon.

Exhibition: Posy Simmonds at Mercer Art Gallery, Swan Road. Until September 9.

Music: The Jed Thomas Blues Band at the Blues Bar.

Music: Acoustic night with Robbie Miller at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Event: Harlow Hill Allotment Association Open Day 10am-1pm. Plant sale and refreshments. Families welcome.

Wetherby

Fair: Wetherby Antique and Collectors Fair Town Hall, Market Place. Free admission, Browse, buy and sell 01937 582803.

Boston Spa

Music: Jazz in Spa presents Hot Club du Nord at village hall. 7pm.

Exhibition: Watermark Gallery Summer Art Exhibition at The Oasis Centre, just off the High Street on Hall Mews. 10am to 5pm. Also Sunday.

Bramham

Event: Bramham Gala noon-4pm Bramham Playing Fields. Stalls Steel band, dog show. Free admission.

SUNDAY, JUNE 17

Harrogate

Music: Live music at the Blues Bar including Vintage (3pm), River Roots (6pm) and Kris Dollimore (9pm).

Music: Martin Rose hosts a weekly acoustic session at The Regency.

Music: Sunday Acoustic Session at the Hales Bar.

Event: 1940s day in Valley Gardens. 10am-5pm.

Knaresborough

Music: Acoustic jam session at Six Poor Folk. 6.30pm.

KIRKBY MALZEARD

OPEN GARDENS: 14 gardens will be open 1-4pm. Tickets £4 adults, no charge for children. Refreshments available in St Andrew’s church.

pateley Bridge

Exhibition: ‘The Lost Words of Nidderdale’ art project exhibition of nature inspired artwork and text at number 6 studio gallery, Pateley Bridge noon-5pm. Mon-Wed 10am-5pm.

MONDAY, JUNE 18

Harrogate

Music: Open Mic Night with Martin Rose at The Blues Bar.

TUESDAY, JUNE 19

Harrogate

Theatre: Some Mothers Do ‘Ave ‘Em starring Joe Pasquale and Susie Blake at Harrogate Theatre. Until June 23.

Music: Harrogate Jazz Club presents singer Jennie Hammond with Brendan Duffy (sax) and the AC Trio at The Empress. 8.15pm.

Music: Acoustic music at Blues Bar.

Choir: Stray Sound Ladies barbershop choir at Starbeck Methodist Church. 7.30-9.30pm. More info from Sue Lynch at suelynch443@gmail.com

Ripon

Event: Meet members of HARCVS (Harrogate & Ripon Centres for Voluntary Service) at All Hallowgate Methodist Church Hall at 11am.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 20

Harrogate

Music: The Paul Middleton Angst Band at the Blues Bar.

event: Poems, Prose & Pints with Bob Beagrie at North Bar. 7.30pm.

Knaresborough

Bingo: Friendship and Leisure Centre in Knaresborough Market Place hosts Bingo 7pm. Contact Anita 01423 865991.