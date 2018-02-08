Whats on: Your guide to events in and around the Harrogate district area across the next seven days.

Looking for something to do in and around the Harrogate district from Thursday, February 8 to Wednesday, February 14?

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 8

Harrogate

Theatre: Townsend Theatre Productions present We Are The Lions, Mr Manager! At Harrogate Theatre Studio. Until Saturday.

Theatre: Last Laugh Screening with John Godber at Harrogate Theatre.

Music: DJ Trev presents Open Deck Vinyl Night with various DJs at Ten Devonshire Place bar. 7pm.

Music: Live music at The Knox, Bilton with Gabrielle O’Brien. 7.30pm.

Music: Live music with The Resonators at the Blues Bar.

Music: Acoustic jam session hosted by Ade Payne at Charlies Place, Otley Road. 8pm. Weekly.

Music: Acoustic night at the St Roberts Social Club, Roberts Street. All genres, any instrument. Open to all performers and non-performers. Second and fourth Thursdays of the month. 8pm to 10.30pm.

Ripon

Event: High Batts Nature Reserve presents ‘Ice Roads and Gluttons - wildlife of Finland and Norway in winter and summer’ at The Golden Lion, Allhallowgate 7.30pm. Details 01765 604220.

Coffee Morning: Ripon Community Link coffee morning in Ripon Town Hall 10am-noon.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 9

Harrogate

Theatre: An Audience with Sir Michael Parkinson at Harrogate Theatre.

Music: Paul Carrack at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Music: Nirvana Night at Monteys Rock Café, The Ginnel. 8pm.

Music: Harrogate Northern Soul Club at Bilton WMC with DJs Chris Barley, Ian Smith and more. 7.30pm-midnight.

Music: The Early Mac Band at the Blues Bar.

Music: Band night at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Knaresborough

music: Queen classics from Bulsara and his Queenies at Frazer Theatre.

Pateley Bridge

Theatre: Pateley Bridge Dramatic Society presents Mother Goose at The Playhouse 7.30pm. On until Sunday, February 18. Visit www.pateleyplayhouse.co.uk for tickets.

Wetherby

Cinema: Fifty Shades Freed - Daily: 7.30pm. Coco - Fri - Mon & Wed: 2.30pm. Tues & Thurs: 4.30pm. Early Man - Fri -Mon & Wed: 4.30pm. Tues & Thurs: 2.30pm. Visit www.wetherbyfilmtheatre.co.uk.

Thirsk

Cinema: Ritz Cinema Thirsk - Ferdinand. Daily 7.30pm. Sat & Sun: 2.30pm. Visit www.ritzcinema.co.uk.

Ripon

Lecture: Wakeman Lecture Spring Series 10am-noon at St John’s Bondgate. Pat Rumbold presenting ‘Contrasts: Iceland and Morocco’. Visit www.wakemanlectures.co.uk

Grantley

Music: Cassie and Maggie - Nova-Scotian Folk Duo at Grantley Village Hall 7.30-9pm Tickets: www.ruralarts.org More info: GVH@live.co.uk

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 10

Harrogate

Theatre: John Cooper Clarke at Harrogate Theatre.

Exhibition: Silson Contemporary gallery’s Winter Show, Harlow Oval. Until April 30.

Music: Latino Party at The Knox, Bilton with Fernando Brazil. 7.30pm.

Music: The Jed Thomas Blues Band at the Blues Bar.

Music: Acoustic night at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Concert: Starbeck Methodist Church, High Street welcomes the Leeds Central Salvation Army Band and Songsters 7.30pm. Visit www.starbeckmethodistchurch.org.uk

Coffee Morning: Charity coffee morning at Oatlands Community Centre, Gladstone Street 10.15-11.30am.

Sale: Table Top Sale at Woodlands Methodist Church, Harrogate 10am-2pm.

Boston Spa

Music: Jazz in the Spa presents Fret & Fiddle at the village hall.

Wetherby

Event: Pinterest Workshop at Wetherby Library 2.30-3.30pm. Booking required, Tel 01937 583144.

Fair: Antique and Collectors Fair - Town Hall, Market Place. Free admission. Browse, buy and sell. 01937 582803.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 11

harrogate

show: Chatsworth Dance Centre presents Love To Dance 5 at the Royal Hall.

Music: Harrogate Jazz presents Organic Jazz at the Harrogate Arms, Parliament Street with Bon Hadrill, Derrick Harris, Keith Jevons and Paul Smith. 7.30pm.

Music: Live music at the Blues Bar including The 1960 Four (3pm) and The Barsteward Sons of Val Doonican. (9pm).

Music: Martin Rose hosts a weekly acoustic session at The Regency.

Music: Sunday Acoustic Session at the Hales Bar.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 12

Harrogate

Music: Open Mic Night with Martin Rose at The Blues Bar.

Ripon

Concert: Cathedral Concert Society - Schubert’s greatest song cycle, Winterreise at Ripon Cathedral 8pm. Tickets from www.riponconcerts.co.uk and also at the door.

Club: Ripon Centre WI meeting 2pm in Alma House. Talk by Wendy Hill ‘Trekking the Great Wall Of China’.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 13

Harrogate

Theatre: Harrogate Dramatic Society presents Moonlight and Magnolias at Harrogate Theatre Studio.

Music: Harrogate Jazz presents Mardi Gras at the Empress on the Stray with Eugene Farrar, Franks Brooker and the Derrick Harris Trio. 8.15pm.

Music: Acoustic session at the Blues Bar.

Club: Nidderdale Hardy Planters meeting 7.30pm St Andrew’s Church Hall, Starbeck. Don Witton on ‘Once seen never forgotten’.

Knaresborough

Club: Knaresborough Art Society. Jeremy Ford demonstration of painting at United Reformed Church Hall. 7-9pm. Visit www.knaresboroughartsociety.org.uk

Ripon

Concert: Cathedral Concert Society presents Roderick Williams sings Schubert at Ripon Cathedral.

Wetherby

Event: ‘We’re mad about cats’ at Wetherby Library 10.30-11.30am. Booking required Tel 01937 583144.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 14

Harrogate

Theatre: Pannal Players present Little Red Ridin in Da Hood panto at the village hall. Until February 17.

Music: The Paul Middleton Angst Band at the Blues Bar.

Music: Matt Anderson’s Acoustic Underground + guests at Retro bar, Commercial Street.

Ripon

Sale: Save the Children - Annual Nearly New Sale at Hugh Ripley Hall 10.30am-4pm.