Whats on: Your guide to events in and around the Harrogate district area across the next seven days.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 11
Harrogate
Event: RHS Garden Harlow Carr Bath House Gallery - Japanese Gardens Exhibition. 10am–3pm daily until February 25. Normal garden admission.
Art: 21st Century Realism - exhibition of Paintings, Sculpture and Drawings by Andrian Melka, Paul Reid and Mark Demsteader, 108 Fine Art, Cold Bath Road. Until January 21.
Theatre: Beauty and the Beast pantomime at Harrogate Theatre. Until January 21.
Music: Live music with The Resonators at the Blues Bar.
Music: Acoustic jam session hosted by Ade Payne at Charlies Place, Otley Road. 8pm. Weekly,
Music: Acoustic night at the St Roberts Social Club, Roberts Street. All genres, any instrument. Second and fourth Thursdays of the month. 8-10.30pm.
Music: Weekly karaoke at the Hales Bar from 9pm.
Quiz: Christie’s Bar Quiz from 8.30pm. £1 entry.
Ripon
Coffee Morning: Ripon Community Link coffee morning in Ripon Town Hall from 10am-noon.
Wetherby
Cinema: Wetherby Film Theatre - The Greatest Showman. 2.30pm, 7.30pm.
FRIDAY, JANUARY 12
Harrogate
Music: The Omega Era and Strangers in Paradise at Montys Rock Café. 8.30pm.
Music: Dr Bob and the Bluesmakers at the Blues Bar.
Boston Spa
Concert: Lunchtime concert at Boston Spa Methodist Church, 1pm. Light lunches from noon. Concert admission £5.
Wetherby
Cinema: Darkest Hour, 7.30pm. Sat - 2.30pm, 7.30pm. Sun - 4.30pm, 7.30pm. Mon - 12.30pm, 4.30pm, 7.30pm. Visit www.wetherbyfilmtheatre.co.uk.
Thirsk
Cinema: Ritz Cinema Thirsk - Wonder. Daily 7.30pm until Thursday, January 18. Matinee Wednesday 2.30pm. Visit www.ritzcinema.co.uk.
SATURDAY, JANUARY 13
Harrogate
Charity coffee morning: at Oatlands Community Centre, Gladstone Street, 10.15-11.30am, cake stall and raffle. Supporting Hearing Dogs for the Deaf.
Theatre: Littlemighty presents Shivers: The Book of Darkness and Light in Harrogate Theatre Studio.
Music: The Jed Thomas Blues Band at the Blues Bar.
Music: Hayley Gaftarnick at The Den, Cambridge Street.
Dance: Sequence dancing at St George’s Dance Club, St George’s Road. 7.30-10.30pm. A friendly welcome to visitors and non members. Non members £4.50, members £3.50.
Exhibition: Yorkshire Created exhibition of contemporary Yorkshire artists’ paintings, ceramics and sculptures at Silson Contemporary Art Gallery, 17 Harlow Oval 10.30am-4pm. www.silsoncontemporaryart.co.uk
Boston Spa
Music: Jazz in the Spa presents Tom Sharp Jazz Orchestra at the village hall.
Knaresborough
Music: The Cross Keys, Cheapside - Scott Wainwright. Blues and Yorkshire Hip Hop, 9pm.
Wetherby
Fair: Wetherby Antique and Collectors Fair. Town Hall market place every Saturday. Free admission. Walk in lift, disabled friendly. Browse, buy and sell. Call 01937 582803.
Masham
Music: Dom Pipkin ‘Smokin’ Boogie’ Tales of the Big Easy, 7.30pm Masham Town Hall. Tickets £10 from Masham Community Office on 01765 680200.
SUNDAY, JANUARY 14
Harrogate
Concert: Knaresborough Silver Band in concert at Starbeck Methodist Church 2.30pm. Pay at the door - adults £8, children free. In aid of church funds. Light refreshments. Visit starbeckmethodistchurch.org.uk.
Music: Live music at the Blues Bar including Kudos (3pm), Becky Bowe (6pm) and The Jamie Valentine Band (9pm).
Music: Martin Rose hosts a weekly acoustic session at The Regency.
Music: Sunday Acoustic Session at the Hales Bar.
Exhibition: Yorkshire Created exhibition of contemporary Yorkshire artists’ at Silson Contemporary Art Gallery, 17 Harlow Oval 10.30am-4pm. www.silsoncontemporaryart.co.uk
MONDAY, JANUARY 15
Harrogate
Music: Open Mic Night with Martin Rose at The Blues Bar.
Ripon
Yoga: Yoga classes at Sinderby Village Hall, near Ripon from 7.15-8.45pm, and on Tuesdays from 10.30am-noon. Call 01609 760218.
TUESDAY, JANUARY 16
Harrogate
Club: Harrogate and District Family History Society meeting, 7.30pm in St Paul’s UR Church Hall, Belford Road. ‘DNA for Genealogists’.
Music: Acoustic session at the Blues Bar.
Choir: Stray Sound Ladies barbershop choir at Starbeck Methodist Church. 7.30-9.30pm. Weekly. More information from Sue Lynch at suelynch443@gmail.com.
Dance: Sequence dancing at St Georges Dance Club, St George’s Road. 7.30-10pm (coaching 7-7.30pm). Non-members £4.50, members £3.50.
Wetherby
Cinema: Wetherby Film Theatre - Rigoletto (Live from the Royal Opera House), 7.15pm.
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 17
Harrogate
Music: The Paul Middleton Angst Band at the Blues Bar.
Music: Matt Anderson’s Acoustic Underground and guests at Retro bar, Commercial Street.
Dance: Modern and sequence dancing at St Georges Dance Club, St Georges Road. A friendly welcome to members and non members, 2-4.30pm.
Wetherby
Exhibition: Art exhibition in Wetherby Town Hall.
Knaresborough
Bingo: The Friendship and Leisure Centre in Knaresborough Market Place hosts Bingo on Wednesday evenings, 7-8.15pm. For further information contact Anita on 01423 865991.
FURTHER AHEAD
Harrogate
Concert: Harrogate Electronic Organ and Keyboard Club concert at The Manhattan Club, Beech Avenue on January 18 (third Thursday of the month), 7.30pm. Entrance fee £6 but will free to anyone on their first visit.
Thorner
Music: Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams at Thorner Victory Hall on Friday, January 19 8pm. Tickets £17.50 from www.thornervictoryhall.com.
