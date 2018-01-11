Search

Whats on: Your guide to events in and around the Harrogate district area across the next seven days.

Beauty and the Beast pantomime at Harrogate Theatre. Until January 21
THURSDAY, JANUARY 11

Harrogate

Event: RHS Garden Harlow Carr Bath House Gallery - Japanese Gardens Exhibition. 10am–3pm daily until February 25. Normal garden admission.

Art: 21st Century Realism - exhibition of Paintings, Sculpture and Drawings by Andrian Melka, Paul Reid and Mark Demsteader, 108 Fine Art, Cold Bath Road. Until January 21.

Theatre: Beauty and the Beast pantomime at Harrogate Theatre. Until January 21.

Music: Live music with The Resonators at the Blues Bar.

Music: Acoustic jam session hosted by Ade Payne at Charlies Place, Otley Road. 8pm. Weekly,

Music: Acoustic night at the St Roberts Social Club, Roberts Street. All genres, any instrument. Second and fourth Thursdays of the month. 8-10.30pm.

Music: Weekly karaoke at the Hales Bar from 9pm.

Quiz: Christie’s Bar Quiz from 8.30pm. £1 entry.

Ripon

Coffee Morning: Ripon Community Link coffee morning in Ripon Town Hall from 10am-noon.

Wetherby

Cinema: Wetherby Film Theatre - The Greatest Showman. 2.30pm, 7.30pm.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 12

Harrogate

Music: The Omega Era and Strangers in Paradise at Montys Rock Café. 8.30pm.

Music: Dr Bob and the Bluesmakers at the Blues Bar.

Boston Spa

Concert: Lunchtime concert at Boston Spa Methodist Church, 1pm. Light lunches from noon. Concert admission £5.

Wetherby

Cinema: Darkest Hour, 7.30pm. Sat - 2.30pm, 7.30pm. Sun - 4.30pm, 7.30pm. Mon - 12.30pm, 4.30pm, 7.30pm. Visit www.wetherbyfilmtheatre.co.uk.

Thirsk

Cinema: Ritz Cinema Thirsk - Wonder. Daily 7.30pm until Thursday, January 18. Matinee Wednesday 2.30pm. Visit www.ritzcinema.co.uk.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 13

Harrogate

Charity coffee morning: at Oatlands Community Centre, Gladstone Street, 10.15-11.30am, cake stall and raffle. Supporting Hearing Dogs for the Deaf.

Theatre: Littlemighty presents Shivers: The Book of Darkness and Light in Harrogate Theatre Studio.

Music: The Jed Thomas Blues Band at the Blues Bar.

Music: Hayley Gaftarnick at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Dance: Sequence dancing at St George’s Dance Club, St George’s Road. 7.30-10.30pm. A friendly welcome to visitors and non members. Non members £4.50, members £3.50.

Exhibition: Yorkshire Created exhibition of contemporary Yorkshire artists’ paintings, ceramics and sculptures at Silson Contemporary Art Gallery, 17 Harlow Oval 10.30am-4pm. www.silsoncontemporaryart.co.uk

Boston Spa

Music: Jazz in the Spa presents Tom Sharp Jazz Orchestra at the village hall.

Knaresborough

Music: The Cross Keys, Cheapside - Scott Wainwright. Blues and Yorkshire Hip Hop, 9pm.

Wetherby

Fair: Wetherby Antique and Collectors Fair. Town Hall market place every Saturday. Free admission. Walk in lift, disabled friendly. Browse, buy and sell. Call 01937 582803.

Masham

Music: Dom Pipkin ‘Smokin’ Boogie’ Tales of the Big Easy, 7.30pm Masham Town Hall. Tickets £10 from Masham Community Office on 01765 680200.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 14

Harrogate

Concert: Knaresborough Silver Band in concert at Starbeck Methodist Church 2.30pm. Pay at the door - adults £8, children free. In aid of church funds. Light refreshments. Visit starbeckmethodistchurch.org.uk.

Music: Live music at the Blues Bar including Kudos (3pm), Becky Bowe (6pm) and The Jamie Valentine Band (9pm).

Music: Martin Rose hosts a weekly acoustic session at The Regency.

Music: Sunday Acoustic Session at the Hales Bar.

Exhibition: Yorkshire Created exhibition of contemporary Yorkshire artists’ at Silson Contemporary Art Gallery, 17 Harlow Oval 10.30am-4pm. www.silsoncontemporaryart.co.uk

MONDAY, JANUARY 15

Harrogate

Music: Open Mic Night with Martin Rose at The Blues Bar.

Ripon

Yoga: Yoga classes at Sinderby Village Hall, near Ripon from 7.15-8.45pm, and on Tuesdays from 10.30am-noon. Call 01609 760218.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 16

Harrogate

Club: Harrogate and District Family History Society meeting, 7.30pm in St Paul’s UR Church Hall, Belford Road. ‘DNA for Genealogists’.

Music: Acoustic session at the Blues Bar.

Choir: Stray Sound Ladies barbershop choir at Starbeck Methodist Church. 7.30-9.30pm. Weekly. More information from Sue Lynch at suelynch443@gmail.com.

Dance: Sequence dancing at St Georges Dance Club, St George’s Road. 7.30-10pm (coaching 7-7.30pm). Non-members £4.50, members £3.50.

Wetherby

Cinema: Wetherby Film Theatre - Rigoletto (Live from the Royal Opera House), 7.15pm.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 17

Harrogate

Music: The Paul Middleton Angst Band at the Blues Bar.

Music: Matt Anderson’s Acoustic Underground and guests at Retro bar, Commercial Street.

Dance: Modern and sequence dancing at St Georges Dance Club, St Georges Road. A friendly welcome to members and non members, 2-4.30pm.

Wetherby

Exhibition: Art exhibition in Wetherby Town Hall.

Knaresborough

Bingo: The Friendship and Leisure Centre in Knaresborough Market Place hosts Bingo on Wednesday evenings, 7-8.15pm. For further information contact Anita on 01423 865991.

FURTHER AHEAD

Harrogate

Concert: Harrogate Electronic Organ and Keyboard Club concert at The Manhattan Club, Beech Avenue on January 18 (third Thursday of the month), 7.30pm. Entrance fee £6 but will free to anyone on their first visit.

Thorner

Music: Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams at Thorner Victory Hall on Friday, January 19 8pm. Tickets £17.50 from www.thornervictoryhall.com.

