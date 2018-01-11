Whats on: Your guide to events in and around the Harrogate district area across the next seven days.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 11

Harrogate

Event: RHS Garden Harlow Carr Bath House Gallery - Japanese Gardens Exhibition. 10am–3pm daily until February 25. Normal garden admission.

Art: 21st Century Realism - exhibition of Paintings, Sculpture and Drawings by Andrian Melka, Paul Reid and Mark Demsteader, 108 Fine Art, Cold Bath Road. Until January 21.

Theatre: Beauty and the Beast pantomime at Harrogate Theatre. Until January 21.

Music: Live music with The Resonators at the Blues Bar.

Music: Acoustic jam session hosted by Ade Payne at Charlies Place, Otley Road. 8pm. Weekly,

Music: Acoustic night at the St Roberts Social Club, Roberts Street. All genres, any instrument. Second and fourth Thursdays of the month. 8-10.30pm.

Music: Weekly karaoke at the Hales Bar from 9pm.

Quiz: Christie’s Bar Quiz from 8.30pm. £1 entry.

Ripon

Coffee Morning: Ripon Community Link coffee morning in Ripon Town Hall from 10am-noon.

Wetherby

Cinema: Wetherby Film Theatre - The Greatest Showman. 2.30pm, 7.30pm.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 12

Harrogate

Music: The Omega Era and Strangers in Paradise at Montys Rock Café. 8.30pm.

Music: Dr Bob and the Bluesmakers at the Blues Bar.

Boston Spa

Concert: Lunchtime concert at Boston Spa Methodist Church, 1pm. Light lunches from noon. Concert admission £5.

Wetherby

Cinema: Darkest Hour, 7.30pm. Sat - 2.30pm, 7.30pm. Sun - 4.30pm, 7.30pm. Mon - 12.30pm, 4.30pm, 7.30pm. Visit www.wetherbyfilmtheatre.co.uk.

Thirsk

Cinema: Ritz Cinema Thirsk - Wonder. Daily 7.30pm until Thursday, January 18. Matinee Wednesday 2.30pm. Visit www.ritzcinema.co.uk.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 13

Harrogate

Charity coffee morning: at Oatlands Community Centre, Gladstone Street, 10.15-11.30am, cake stall and raffle. Supporting Hearing Dogs for the Deaf.

Theatre: Littlemighty presents Shivers: The Book of Darkness and Light in Harrogate Theatre Studio.

Music: The Jed Thomas Blues Band at the Blues Bar.

Music: Hayley Gaftarnick at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Dance: Sequence dancing at St George’s Dance Club, St George’s Road. 7.30-10.30pm. A friendly welcome to visitors and non members. Non members £4.50, members £3.50.

Exhibition: Yorkshire Created exhibition of contemporary Yorkshire artists’ paintings, ceramics and sculptures at Silson Contemporary Art Gallery, 17 Harlow Oval 10.30am-4pm. www.silsoncontemporaryart.co.uk

Boston Spa

Music: Jazz in the Spa presents Tom Sharp Jazz Orchestra at the village hall.

Knaresborough

Music: The Cross Keys, Cheapside - Scott Wainwright. Blues and Yorkshire Hip Hop, 9pm.

Wetherby

Fair: Wetherby Antique and Collectors Fair. Town Hall market place every Saturday. Free admission. Walk in lift, disabled friendly. Browse, buy and sell. Call 01937 582803.

Masham

Music: Dom Pipkin ‘Smokin’ Boogie’ Tales of the Big Easy, 7.30pm Masham Town Hall. Tickets £10 from Masham Community Office on 01765 680200.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 14

Harrogate

Concert: Knaresborough Silver Band in concert at Starbeck Methodist Church 2.30pm. Pay at the door - adults £8, children free. In aid of church funds. Light refreshments. Visit starbeckmethodistchurch.org.uk.

Music: Live music at the Blues Bar including Kudos (3pm), Becky Bowe (6pm) and The Jamie Valentine Band (9pm).

Music: Martin Rose hosts a weekly acoustic session at The Regency.

Music: Sunday Acoustic Session at the Hales Bar.

Exhibition: Yorkshire Created exhibition of contemporary Yorkshire artists’ at Silson Contemporary Art Gallery, 17 Harlow Oval 10.30am-4pm. www.silsoncontemporaryart.co.uk

MONDAY, JANUARY 15

Harrogate

Music: Open Mic Night with Martin Rose at The Blues Bar.

Ripon

Yoga: Yoga classes at Sinderby Village Hall, near Ripon from 7.15-8.45pm, and on Tuesdays from 10.30am-noon. Call 01609 760218.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 16

Harrogate

Club: Harrogate and District Family History Society meeting, 7.30pm in St Paul’s UR Church Hall, Belford Road. ‘DNA for Genealogists’.

Music: Acoustic session at the Blues Bar.

Choir: Stray Sound Ladies barbershop choir at Starbeck Methodist Church. 7.30-9.30pm. Weekly. More information from Sue Lynch at suelynch443@gmail.com.

Dance: Sequence dancing at St Georges Dance Club, St George’s Road. 7.30-10pm (coaching 7-7.30pm). Non-members £4.50, members £3.50.

Wetherby

Cinema: Wetherby Film Theatre - Rigoletto (Live from the Royal Opera House), 7.15pm.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 17

Harrogate

Music: The Paul Middleton Angst Band at the Blues Bar.

Music: Matt Anderson’s Acoustic Underground and guests at Retro bar, Commercial Street.

Dance: Modern and sequence dancing at St Georges Dance Club, St Georges Road. A friendly welcome to members and non members, 2-4.30pm.

Wetherby

Exhibition: Art exhibition in Wetherby Town Hall.

Knaresborough

Bingo: The Friendship and Leisure Centre in Knaresborough Market Place hosts Bingo on Wednesday evenings, 7-8.15pm. For further information contact Anita on 01423 865991.

FURTHER AHEAD

Harrogate

Concert: Harrogate Electronic Organ and Keyboard Club concert at The Manhattan Club, Beech Avenue on January 18 (third Thursday of the month), 7.30pm. Entrance fee £6 but will free to anyone on their first visit.

Thorner

Music: Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams at Thorner Victory Hall on Friday, January 19 8pm. Tickets £17.50 from www.thornervictoryhall.com.

