Whats on: Your guide to events in and around the Harrogate district area across the next seven days.

Loving Vincent showing at Thirsk Ritz Cinema and Wetherby Film Theatre
Looking for something to do in and around the Harrogate district from Thursday, November 16 to Wednesday, November 22?

THURSDAY

Harrogate

Exhibition: Tony Brummell Smith exhibition, The Gallery, Granby Road. 2pm to 6pm daily, Until November 26.

Music: Legend – The Music of Bob Marley at Harrogate Theatre.

Music: Chris Helme (The Seahorses) + The Paper Waits at 10 Devonshire Place bar. 7pm.

Music: Live music with Scapegoat Kelly at the Blues Bar.

Music: Acoustic night at the St Roberts Social Club, Roberts Street. Second and fourth Thursdays of the month. 8-10.30pm.

Darley

Music: C&W evening with Chris Raddings at Darley Memorial Hall. Tickets from 01423 780970.

FRIDAY

Harrogate

Exhibition: 45 RPM exhibition of 60s music icons by Christian Furr and Gered Mankowitz at RedHouse Originals, 15 Cheltenham Mount. Until December 16.

Music: Live rock music with Omega Era + Hell Fire Jack at Monteys Rock Café, The Ginnel. 7.30pm.

Music: Junkhouse Dog at the Blues Bar.

Music: Reggae with Majesty at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Darley

Dance: Darley Memorial Hall’s 70th anniversary party with Dancing Through The Decades. Tickets from 01423 780970.

Ripon

Event: Welcome to Aglow Ripon at The Wakeman’s House Cafe 9.15-11am. Coffeee, cake and speakers.

Music: Live music with Wilful Missing at the RAOS Hall. 7.30pm.

walk: Museums at night for kids ghost walk 7.30-9pm. £3 adults. £1 children. Meet at The Cabmen’s Shelter in the Market Place.

Wetherby

Cinema: Wetherby Film Theatre - Loving Vincent (12A) Friday, Saturday, Sunday 7.30pm. Monday Matinee 2.30pm.

Thirsk

Cinema: Ritz Cinema Thirsk - Loving Vincent. 7.30pm showing until Monday, November 20.

SATURDAY

Harrogate

Christmas Fair: Starbeck Methodist Church 10am-2.30pm. Christmas shopping, wide variety of stalls, refreshments, light lunches.

Christmas Fair: Woodlands Methodist Church, Wetherby Road 10am-3pm. Admission 50p. Stalls, tombola, refreshments etc.

Music: Harrogate Symphony Orchestra at the Royal Hall.

event: Psychedelia and Other Colours at North Bar (upstairs room) with Faber & Faber author Rob Chapman + livePsych Pop from Aloe Veras + Heath Common and Patrick Wise. 7pm. Tickets from Harrogate Theatre.

Music: The Jed Thomas Blues Band at the Blues Bar.

Music: Acoustic night with Robbie Miller at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Exhibition: Exhibitions private viewing at 108 Fine Art with art by Benet Haughton and Jacquie Denby. 16 Cold Bath Road. 3-6pm. RSVP to gallery.

Knaresborough

Christmas fair: The Gift People’s Christmas Market 11am-6pm at Commercial Yard, Whincup Avenue. Also on Sunday 11am-3pm.

Music: The Cross Keys, Cheapside - Doghouse Doctors, Rockabilly 9pm.

Boston Spa

Music: Jazz in the Spa presents Dave Donohoe Jazz Band at the village hall.

Wetherby

Christmas Fair: Martin House Children’s Hospice Christmas Fair Wetherby Town Hall 9.30am-3.30pm.

Music: Brass Factor competition at The Engine Shed including Tewit Youth Band, Ripon Band and Wetherby Band.

Fair: Antiques and Collectors Fair. Wetherby Town Hall, every Saturday 9am-4pm. Free admission. Contact Dawn on 01937 582803.

Pateley Bridge

Cinema in the Dale: ‘Their Finest’ 7.30pm. Tickets from Pateley Bridge Pharmacy or telephone Chris Henderson 01423 712157.

Workshop: Lantern Parade Workshop at Nidderdale High School. 10am-3pm. Open to Years 5 and 6 pupils from local schools. Also on Sunday.

Tockwith

dance: Irish Ceili night at Tockwith Village Hall. Doors 7pm, starts 7.30pm. Tickets £10. Tel 01423 358808.

Ulleskelf

Fair: Annual Autumn Fayre at Ulleskelf Methodist Chapel, Church Fenton Lane 2-4pm. Admission free.

Aldborough

talk: Friends of Roman Aldborough talk 2.30pm Aldborough Village Hall. Visitors £5 (members free) www.romanaldborough.co.uk

SUNDAY

Harrogate

Music: Live music at the Blues Bar including Guy Tortora (3pm) and Rob Reynolds (9pm).

Music: Martin Rose hosts a weekly acoustic session at The Regency.

Music: Sunday Acoustic Session at the Hales Bar.

Knaresborough

Music: The Cross Keys, Cheapside - Teenage Kicks disco with David Crane 4pm.

Aberford

Concert: Young Artists Recitals at Lotherton Hall at 2pm. Jenni Cohen - flute, Mark Hutchinson - piano.

MONDAY

Harrogate

Music: Open Mic Night with Martin Rose at The Blues Bar.

Wetherby

Cinema: Wetherby Film Theatre - The Death Of Stalin (15) Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday 7.30pm. Thursday matinee 2.30pm.

TUESDAY

Harrogate

Music: Acoustic session at the Blues Bar.

Pateley Bridge

dance: Sequence Dance at Pateley Bridge Dance Club every Tuesday 2-4pm Pateley Bridge Memorial Hall. For Further info 01423 7111642 or 711197.

Thirsk

Cinema: Ritz Cinema Thirsk - The Party. 7.30pm showing until Thursday, November 23.

WEDNESDAY

Harrogate

Music: Lantern Lounge presents Oswaldovi (Czech/Italian psychedelic folk-blues) at Starling Independent Beer & Coffee House, Oxford Street. 7.30pm.

Music: The Paul Middleton Angst Band at the Blues Bar.

Music: Matt Anderson’s Acoustic Underground + guests at Retro bar, Commercial Street.

Hampsthwaite

Play: The Hampsthwaite Players present The Pirates of the River Nidd. 2pm and 7.45pm. Tickets from village post office or on 01423 770604. Until November 25.

Knaresborough

Event: Knaresborough Flower Club demonstration ‘Christmas Cheer’. Doors 6.45pm for 7.30pm at Gracious Street Methodist Church. £10. Tel 01423 864040.