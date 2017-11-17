VIDEO & REVIEW: Disney On Ice is a real Passport To Adventure at Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

Get your skates on...Disney On Ice is back at Sheffield FlyDSA Arena until Sunday - November 19, 2017 - and like the name of this year's show it's a real Passport To Adventure.

TICKETS: Prices are £20.16 to £51.52, bought at www.flydsaarena.co.uk or by calling 0114 256 56 56. Purchased in person at the Box Office they are £18.90 to £48.30. All include booking fee.

VIDEO: Watch show highlights including exclusive footage from the opening night in Sheffield and find out what families thought of the show in Graham Walker's special video report above.

EXCLUSIVE BACKSTAGE TOUR: Disney on Ice gave us an exclusive Facebook Live backstage tour at Sheffield FlyDSA Area - you can now also watch it back here on our YouTube embedded video or CLICK HERE.

Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald, Goofy and Daisy on a journey across the globe, to meet up with old friends from very corner of the earth, writes Nik Farah.

First on the itinerary is a visit to the African Pride Lands where we catch up with Simba and friends.

We see the little Lion Prince, and his best friend Nala, grow from being young cubs, running around playing together - in I Just Can’t Wait To Be King - to adults exploring their feelings for one another in the classic Can You Feel The Love Tonight?

The jumps, lifts and incredible iconic head-banger were a real treat, as was Timon and Pumbas’s fantastic rendition of Hakuna Matata.

Next stop is London, where we met the Darling family, before flying off to Neverland for a bout of swashbuckling adventure with Peter Pan.

Everybody was delighted as Tinkerbell’s pixie dust saw the cast fly high over the arena floor, and cheered loudly when, at the end, Captain Hook was engulfed in an enormous crocodile’s grin.

After a short interval, we begin the voyage to Ariel’s underwater kingdom for one of my personal favourite numbers, Under The Sea, with a whole host of brightly coloured sea creatures taking to the ice alongside seahorses, starfish and the fantastic Sebastian and Flounder.

The haunting moment Ursula steals Ariel’s voice is beautifully done and, despite a few shrieks from nearby children when a giant inflatable Ursula appears, it isn;t long before Ariel is reunited with Eric, and the evil sea hag is sent back to where she came from.

The show ends with a terrific visit to Arendell to see everybody’s favourite Frozen sisters - and Olaf! - locked in a battle of ice and snow - with love the ultimate winner.

A magical evening, this show is a real Passport to Adventure. Go see it.

