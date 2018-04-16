Everyman Cinema to celebrate fifth birthday with free film and fizz

Everyman Cinema at Trinity Leeds will mark its fifth birthday with a free film screening, cake and fizz.

The popular cult classic, Labyrinth, was the very first film to hit their big screens when it opened in 2013 and will be shown again for the anniversary celebration on Friday 20 April

Ahead of the film screening, visitors can look forward to a performance by Loud Noises, a local four-piece brass band, along with complimentary cake and a glass of prosecco

Speaking of the upcoming celebration, Isla Hunter, venue manager at Everyman Cinema at Trinity Leeds said: "We are thrilled to be celebrating our fifth anniversary at Trinity Leeds.

"Over the last five years we have loved being part of the Leeds community and have welcomed thousands of people into our screens.

"We look forward to welcoming the public this Friday to join in our birthday celebrations, and what better way to thank all our fellow film fans in Leeds than with a free film, cake and fizz."

Ahead of the film screening, visitors can look forward to a performance by Loud Noises, a local four-piece brass band, who will kick off the evening's entertainment.

And those in attendance will also be treated to a complimentary slice of cake and a glass of prosecco before taking their seats to watch the film, during which free popcorn will be provided.

Dan Wharton, marketing manager at Trinity Leeds, added: "We always strive to make a trip to Trinity Leeds as enjoyable as possible for visitors and with the support of brands, including Everyman, we have attracted millions of visitoes from across the globe who have flocked to the centre for its unique mix of fashion, food and film.

"We hope everyone enjoys Everyman's birthday celebrations this Friday."

When is it?

The celebration will be held from 6pm until 10pm.

Tickets to the free screening can be reserved on Everyman's website and will be allocated on a first come first served basis.

To book your tickets, visit everymancinema.com.