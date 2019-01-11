Time for all to take up Race for Life challenge

People in Harrogate are being encouraged to get January off to a great start by making a date to join Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life.

As an added incentive, there’s 30 per cent off entry fees during January with the code RFL30.

This year, for the first time, Cancer Research UK is inviting everyone in the area – women, men and children - to join the Race for Life. There are events for people of all ages and abilities taking place on The Stray on Saturday and Sunday July 13 and 14.

Emma Colbourne, Cancer Research UK’s Harrogate Event Manager, said: “Our Race for Life events are fun, colourful, emotional and uplifting. They help people with cancer by raising money for research, including clinical trials which give patients in Harrogate access to the latest treatments.

“You don’t have to be sporty to take part. You don’t need to train or compete against anyone else. All you need to do is go to the Race for Life website, pick an event, sign up and then have fun raising money in whatever way you like.”

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, is an inspiring series of 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids events which raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.

Emma added: “The Race for Life is a powerful, inspirational movement which unites participants in Harrogate with people across Yorkshire and the whole of the UK.

“Taking part in our Race for Life events enables like-minded people to get together and remember loved ones lost to cancer or celebrate the lives of those who have survived.

To enter visit raceforlife.org or phone 0300 123 0770.