Yorkshire Show tickets on sale

Tickets have gone on sale for the 161st Great Yorkshire Show.

The famous event showcases the best of British farming, food and the countryside as well as first class entertainment.

Launching ticket sales were Show Director Charles Mills, sporting Soprano Lizzie Jones and sculptor Emma Stothard who brought a sneak preview of a giant installation which will be unveiled on the President’s Lawn.

Charles said: “We very much look forward to hearing Lizzie Jones who was so popular with visitors last year, we are thrilled that she will perform every day in the Main Ring again this year.

“And Emma Stothard will be bringing a taste of Fodder to the President’s Lawn as our farm shop and café Fodder, celebrates its 10th birthday this year.

“Look out for the big reveal at this year’s Great Yorkshire Show!”

The Great Yorkshire Show, from Tuesday July 9 to Thursday July 11, will this year host three national cattle breed shows; including the Longhorn Cattle Society’s National Show, UK Beef Shorthorn Championships and National Charolais Show.