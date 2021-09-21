Tockwith Village Hall events

Tockwith Village Hall.

Tockwith Village Hall has resumed its monthly talks following the lifting of Coronavirus restrictions.

Local author Tony Morgan will share the true story of York martyr Margaret Clitheroe, including her possible links to Guy Fawkes, on Friday September 24 at 7.30pm.

Tockwith is featured several times in his latest novel The Pearl of York, Treason and Plot.

Tony has written three historial novels and his next book, a non-fiction history about Margaret Clitheroe, is being published by Pen and Sword Books in 2022.

Tickets £3 per person, from Lois on 01423 358603 or by email to [email protected]