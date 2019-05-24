Discover ten things to do in the Harrogate area this week in this guide.

2. Open day, Wath Mill, Pateley Bridge, Saturday June 1, 10.30am-1.30pm. The recently restored Wath Mill features include the four sets of millstones and associated machinery and will open for the first time. Wath Mill is a late 19th century mill with a long history. It nestles between the Sportsman’s Arms and a terrace of early 19th century cottages in Nidderdale.

Puss in Boots'Lawrence Batley Theatre

3. North Yorkshire’s Creative Treasure Trail, Saturday June 1 and Sunday June 2, 10am-5pm and Saturday June 8 and Sunday June 9, 10am-5pm. Discover art from 101 artists at their studios in inspirational locations from Whitby to Harrogate. Visitors to Harrogate-based potter Anna Whitehouse studio will be able to see range of pieces created for a recent project, during which she created 100 bottles, each named after something that happened that particular day. Contemporary jewellery designed and made by rural artisan Alice Clarke, based near Brimham Rocks. David Beresford, near Weeton, has left his previous career in TV to focus on painting. Visit www.nyos.org.uk

4. Big Read, Ripon Library, Wednesday June 5, 3pm. Mari Hannah, author, Programming Chair, and Reader in Residence at the 2019 Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival, will hit the road to host the North’s biggest book club. She’ll be discussing thriller The Black Echo by Michael Connelly. The Big Read, supported by The Arts Council, aims to encourage crime fiction fans, and entice reluctant readers, to read and discuss the same book.

5. Harrogate International Festivals presents Halle Orchestra performing Casino Royale, Harrogate Convention Centre, May 30, 7pm. The Hallé Orchestra will perform live the movie’s full soundtrack. The live score is synchronised to the on-screen action including the exciting chase sequences, the iconic Bond theme, and the opening credits featuring the title song, You Know My Name. Tickets from £45, Box Office: 01423 562 303 or online.

6. Get Set, Grow May Half Term Family Fun, Harlow Carr Gardens, Harrogate, to June 2. Youngsters are being encouraged to get, set, grow at Harlow Carr during half term. Enjoy a daily garden trail, storytelling with the Garden Detectives, indoor crafts and outdoor workshops. Activities vary daily. Normal garden admission.

7. Big Lunch, Friends of Aspin Pond, Knaresborough, June 2, noon-2pm. The free picnic will be held on the grassy area by the pond (behind Knaresborough Cricket Club and near the playground on crag top). People are invited to take their own picnics. There will also be stalls with books, bric a brac and cakes and hedgehogs will be visiting from Bilton Hogspital.

8. Puss in Boots, Harrogate Theatre, Thursday May 30-Friday May 31, various times. Join Puss and Jack on their adventure as they meet a flurry of lovable characters, and even come face to face with royalty. Northern Ballet’s production of the much-loved children’s story is a great opportunity for little ones to enjoy live ballet, music and theatre. Box Office on 01423 502116.

9. Family rock climbing day, Brimham Rocks, Summerbridge, Saturday June 1, 10am-4pm. Join Harrogate Climbing Centre for a full day weaseling, climbing and abseiling. Children must be accompanied by an adult (max 2 per adult). No previous experience required and all equipment will be provided. Booking, £40 per person through Harrogate Climbing Centre on 01423 815024, is essential.

10. Pond dipping drop-in, Fountains Abbey, Ripon, Friday May 31, 11am-3pm. Newts, water lice, water boatmen, molluscs are waiting to be discovered in the water garden moon ponds.