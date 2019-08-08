Ripon Racecourse set to host bank holiday classic car and bike show

After giving us an early summer spectacular show chock-full of exhibitors and visitors, Ripon Racecourse is ready to resound again to the roars of classic horsepower this August Bank Holiday weekend.

On Sunday August 25, the racecourse site will be packed with hundreds of vehicles, stands and exhibits.

Racing to be part of the action at the Ripon Classic Car and Bike Show and Auto Jumble will be more than 500 classic cars, motorcycles, historic vans, trucks, and ex-military vehicles.

With rows of club stands and truckloads of enthusiasts keen to trade tips, there’s plenty to delight every motoring devotee.

Private classic cars are warmly invited along, so it’s a great opportunity to show off your pride and joy in great company.

With a bounty of Bank Holiday attractions for the whole family, allow time for shopping, at the many trade, tool, model, book and gift stands. High on the list for the motor-mad members of the family will be the auto jumble.

When everyone’s ready to park up, enjoy a full arena schedule of parades, displays and expert commentary in comfort, with plenty of refreshment facilities for the perfect pit stop.

The racecourse boasts excellent road, rail and bus links; the perfect venue for a full day out. Running from 10am to 4pm, admission is just £7 per adult and £2.50 for children.

Dogs on leads are also welcome. The racecourse’s visitor facilities include free parking, accessible walkways, extensive refreshment areas and full amenities.

Organiser Mark Woodward said: “There’s so much to do, and the showground is perfect for events of this size, so you can do it all in comfort.”