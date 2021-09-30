Mummers ghost walks to launch in town

The group will be conducting ghost walks around the town in support of local charities.

“Usually, the team tour pubs around North Yorkshire, performing the local traditional play “The Blue Stots”, but like so many activites these tours didn’t happen in 2020,” said spokesman Mark Ellison.

“And with the situation for this year still uncertain, the Mummers are turning their attention to some spooky outdoor tours, named Knaresborough Knightmares.”

Mark added: “For a town of its size, Knaresborough has more than its share of mysterious and menacing characters, some of whom may be making a theatrical appearance from beyond the grave.

“There are numerous tales of hauntings and witchcraft from the town and its ancient forest, many of which will be related on this spine-chilling walk.”

Those brave enough to attend will learn about ghostly hooded friars, vampire bumble bees, and even a three-headed monster. All these tales are historically sourced, assured Mark.

The walk is less than a mile, with benches on the route and it is wheelchair friendly.

Revenue raised will be donated to FEVA, Martin House Children’s Hospice, the Follifoot Park Disabled Riders Group and others.