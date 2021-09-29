Little Bird artisan market sets stall
Little Bird Made are set to host their next market at Tadcaster on Friday.
Wednesday, 29th September 2021, 10:38 am
The popular market hosts a wide mix of stalls with 50 setting up in the brewery town tomorro from 11am-4pm.
Little Bird will be setting up their monthly market in partnership with TEMPT on The Cobbles in Tadcaster on Friday.
“Stalls will be offering a wide range of goods and traders are always eager for customers to come and visit them, discover their new products, and have a chat,” said a spokesman for Little Bird.
As well as the stalls, there will be street food vendors and live entertainment.
Additional market dates for 2021 in Tadcaster are: Friday November 5.