A tea dance with a nostalgic 1940s theme will be held at Sherburn’s new community centre on Wednesday, June 5 from 1-3pm.

Music of Glenn Miller and other big bands, live band and vocalist will feature at the Old Girls’ School in Finkle Hill.

Tickets, £2, from the Old Girls’ School or phone 01977 685178. People can dress in Forties outfits.