FEVA hits 25 years of fun

Knaresborough is gearing up for the return of its highly popular FEVA festival in its 25th anniversary.

The event is set to showcase wide ranging talents from Friday August 13 to Sunday 22.

FEVA Chairman Gwen Lloyd said: “After the last 18 months of lockdown, virtual events and Zoom (including virtual FEVA last year) we are all glad to be able to get out and enjoy the events on offer.

“The FEVA Committee have worked very hard since January, when we decided that we had to plan for FEVA taking place this year.

“All of the performers were very patient, trusting that as soon as we knew that lockdown was being lifted contracts would be issued and organisation would go into overdrive to bring the festival to life.”

Since 1996, the volunteer organisers have delivered a wide variety of events.

“There is something for everyone, from book launches and writing workshops to Busk Stop and tribute bands,” said Gwen.

“This year’s highlights include the ever popular Snake Davis and Jez Lowe.”

There is also a Bed Fest style event at Henshaws Arts & Crafts centre to celebrate the 25th anniversary and a Youth Arts Day, with workshops, fun and games. This year also brings some GCSE and A-level curriculum enrichment with events including An Evening with The Poet Laureate Simon Armitage and theatre company The Paper Birds’ Physical Theatre and Devising workshops.

The Art Trail is set to be bigger with artists throwing open the doors to their galleries, homes and gardens, with many offering workshops.

Street entertainers will take to the Market Place.

The Stockwell Road Allotments Society are holding an open day, get there early to get the best of the produce on offer.