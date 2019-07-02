Festival gears up for bigger and better event

Organisers of this year’s Boston Spa Festival Weekend say it will be bigger and better.

Along with popular features such as the Scarecrow contest and classic car event, the open gardens have been replanted and there will be new children’s cookery workshops and a bake-off.

Geoff Shaw Festival Coordinator, said: “This year’s Festival promises to be bigger and better, befitting Boston Spa which was ranked by The Sunday Times as one of the best places to live in Yorkshire and the North East.

“We are particularly pleased that the Parish Council’s grand opening of the new Stables Lane Community Park on Sunday will feature our own resident, Geoffrey Boycott OBE, doing the ribbon-cutting honours at noon.

“The park programme will kick off with a 2k Fun Run and features a raft of things to do for youngsters, with the Wimbledon Men’s Final being shown on a big screen at 2pm.

“Food, drinks and ice cream will be available, so bring some chairs (or your own picnic) and make it a special family day.”

Other highlights include best seeling Yorkshire Author Imogen Clark who will feature in a literary lunch, on Saturday JUly 13 at the Methodist Church.

And there will also be musical entertainment, exhibitions of art, heritage walk, plant sales, free fitness classes, and much more.

From Friday July 5 the village will come alive to 55 Scarecrows created on the theme of film and TV characters.

Trail Maps will be available from Yeadons and Costcutter from Friday July 5.

Voting for the best scarecrow will be via a special slip attached to the trail maps and end on Friday July 12 at 5pm.

There are two categories for the Bake Off Competition - under 12s and a showstopper open to all - and both will celebrate all things Yorkshire.

Activities at St Mary’s Church include a fun trail for children on the Saturday, 1-4pm and a Rock Mass on Sunday July 14 at 6pm.

A range of historic and iconic classic cars will be on show when they meed at Church Fields car park at 9.30am on Saturday July 13. The owners will take a leisurely drive into the countryside before parking up at Stables Lane from 3.30pm.

Boston Spa Scouts will be serving up bacon butties 9-10.30am on Church Fields while the classic cars gather and until 1pm there will be a range of scouting activities for everyone young and old, boys and girls.

Local legends, The Bluekings with support from Tandem, will perform at the Village Hall on Friday July 12, 8.15pm.

The Bluekings have enjoyed great success over the years with a blend of up-tempo swing blues, rock & roll and soul classics. Tandem, a popular local duo, will be serving up popular music from the 60s onwards.

Tickets £7 per head, payable on the door or in advance from Yeadon’s.

Millennium Gardens Music will feature on Saturday from 11am-3.45pm with choirs, singing groups and buskers and the following day the Daytones will be among the entertainment from 11am-3.45pm.

Jazz in the Spa will open its doors to the Swing Commanders on Saturday July 13 at 7pm.

Boston Spa Methodist Church will be holding a special service on Sunday July 14, encouraging people to Sing a Song of Praise, at 10.30am, and led by Rev Steve and Sue Jakeman.

Deepdale Art Group are holding a free exhibition by experienced local artists, paintings of landscapes, seascapes, portraits, flowers and abstracts in different media Saturday 10-4pm

Walton Art Group will be exhibiting a mixture of work at the Village Hall 10.30am-3.30pm on the Sunday.

Before the grand opening of Stables Lane at noon, there will be warm up exercises for a fun run at 10.30am and the fun run at 11am.

Tickets from Yeadon’s.