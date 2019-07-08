Alice in Winterland launch

A new seasonal adventure will be launched at Lightwater Valley this Christmas with the enchanting Alice in Winterland on selected dates from Friday November 22–Monday December 30.

Families can delight in the festive lights as they embark on a journey of discovery to meet the Mad Hatter, the Queen of Hearts and, of course, Alice on their magical trip.

Hundreds of giant illuminated lanterns will illustrate stories from Alice in Wonderland and Alice Through the Looking Glass.

Discover a giant chess board, watch the Mad Hatter prepare for his crazy tea party, marvel at the four-metre tall Alice lantern and come face to face with the infamous Queen herself.

Visitors can follow the luminous trail and immerse themselves in a glowing garden with massive mushrooms, illuminated tulips and even a flamingo or two as the evening becomes curiouser and curiouser…

Nearby Ripon is believed to have been a major influence on Lewis Carroll’s classic children’s story. The author’s father was the canon of Ripon Cathedral.

Carved figures resembling the Mad Hatter and Alice, with which Carroll would have been familiar, have been discovered on several of its choir stalls.

Families can also enjoy some traditional fairground fun including a spin on the carousel and take to the night sky on the Skyrider. For little ones the Indoor Play Area and Young Fun Rides will be open, to entertain guests of all ages.

Tickets are on sale now.