Whats on: Your guide to events in and around the Harrogate district area across the next seven days.

Hyena Comedy Club at Harrogate Theatre on Saturday, December 8.
Hyena Comedy Club at Harrogate Theatre on Saturday, December 8.

Looking for something to do in and around the Harrogate district from Thursday, December 6 to Wednesday, December 12?

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 6

Harrogate

Theatre: Harrogate Theatre’s Jack and the Beanstalk magical family pantomime. Until January 20.

Theatre: Harrogate Dramatic Society presents Dennis Potter’s Blue Remembered Hill at Harrogate Theatre Studio. Until December 8.

Exhibition: The Beano 80th Birthday Collection by Horace Panter + Sleeping Giants by Pete McKee at RedHouse Original gallery, Cheltenham Mount. Until December 15.

Exhibition: Passages of Light & Dark – An exhibition of recent paintings by Robert Macmillan at 108 Fine Art, Cold Bath Road Until December 15.

Music: Live music with The Breeze the Blues Bar.

Music: Acoustic jam session hosted by Rob Reynolds/Aaron Bertenshaw at Charlies Place, Otley Road. 8pm. Weekly.

Music: Acoustic Night - Live music at the St Robert’s Club, Robert Street. All genres, any acoustic instrument. Open to all: performers and non-performers. Every Thursday, except third Thursday, 7.45-11pm.

Quiz: Christie’s Bar Quiz from 8.30pm.

Music: Music at The Manhattan features John Cooper. Concert starts at 7.30pm. Admission £6, free to new visitors. Free parking.

Boston Spa

Exhibition: Georgina McMaster - Wild and Wonderful at The Barefoot Gallery, 144 High Street, Boston Spa. Until Saturday.

Festival: Boston Spa Methodist Church Christmas Tree Festival 10.30am-7pm.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 7

Harrogate

Music: Sax legend Snake Davis + Johnny Thirkell + Mark Cresswell at The Club, Victoria Avenue.

Music: The Magic of Motown at the Royal Hall.

Music: Lewis Floyd Henry at the Blues Bar.

Music: Band night with The Dubwubs at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Wetherby

Cinema: Wetherby Film Theatre - The Girl In The Spiders’ Web - Fri-Sun: 7.30pm. Mon: 12.30pm, 7.30pm. Wed: 7.30pm. Thu: 1.30pm, 7.30pm. Dr Seuss’ The Grinch - Fri-Sat: 4.30pm. Mon-Thu: 4.30pm. The Royal Ballet: The Nutcracker - Sun: 2pm. A Christmas Carol - Tue: 7.30pm. Visit www.wetherbyfilmtheatre.co.uk.

Thirsk

Cinema: Ritz Cinema Thirsk - The Nutcracker - Fri-Thu: 7.30pm. Matinees Sat-Sun: 2.30pm. www.ritzcinema.co.uk.

Boston Spa

Concert: special lunchtime concert at 1pm at Boston Spa Methodist Church. David Owen-Lewis will sing accompanied on the piano by Beryl Pankhurst. Light lunches from noon. Admission £5.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 8

Harrogate

Event: Harrogate Brewing Company Tap Bar open weekend. 12-8pm Saturday, 12-4pm Sunday.

Music: Harrogate Choral Society presents Handel’s Messiah at the Royal Hall.

Theatre: Hyena Comedy Club at Harrogate Theatre. 9pm.

Music: Saturday Shakedown with DJ Martin (4-7pm) + The Jed Thomas Blues Band at the Blues Bar.

Music: Rock covers from Whisky Pistol at Charlies Place, Otley Road. 9pm.

Music: Biz Denton at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Concert: Harrogate Theatre Choir presents ‘A Box of Festive Delights’ at 7.30pm at Christ Church, Church Square, Harrogate.

Concert: The Phoenix Concert Band (Leeds) Christmas Concert at Starbeck Methodist Church, High Street, Starbeck at 7.30pm. Adults £8, children free - pay at the door. www.starbeckmethodistchurch.org.uk

Coffee Morning: Charity coffee morning at Oatlands Community Centre, Gladstone Street 10.15-11.30am.

Knaresborough

Music: Live music with Reload at Cross Keys. 9pm.

Green Hammerton

Music: Soul (+ disco) Christmas Party at The Village Club with DJ Ian Smith. All proceeds to the British Heart Foundation.

Ripon

Music: Ripon Live presents singer-songwriter Reg Meuross at RAOS Hall.

Boston Spa

Music: No Jazz in the Spa at the village hall.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 9

Harrogate

Music: Deacon Blue at Harrogate Convention Centre. Sold out.

Music: Charm’s 20th Anniversary Indie gig with 14 acts at The Regency (upstairs room). 4.30pm onwards.

Music: Acoustic sessions with Jake Pattinson at Monteys Rock Café, The Ginnel. 8pm.

Music: Live music at the Blues Bar with Victoria Shakes (3pm), Tensheds (6pm) and Diablo Smoke (9pm).

Music: Martin Rose hosts a weekly acoustic session at The Regency.

Music: Sunday Acoustic Session at the Hales Bar.

Knaresborough

Event: Santa, Reindeer Dash & Christmas Market at King James’s School, Knaresborough 10am-1pm.

Ripon

Event: The Ripon Bookshop presents author Alan Johnson talks at Holy Trinity Church + Ripon Grammar School Man Choir. 3pm. Tickets from The Ripon Bookshop or online via Eventbrite.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 10

Harrogate

Music: Open Mic Night with Martin Rose at The Blues Bar.

Ripon

Concert: Cathedral Concert Society presents Onyx Brass Quintet - The Golden Age at St John’s Church, Sharow.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 11

Harrogate

Music: Acoustic session at the Blues Bar.

Choir: Stray Sound Ladies barbershop chorus at Starbeck Methodist Church. 7.30-9.30pm. Weekly. New members welcome. More info from Sue Lynch at suelynch443@gmail.com

Club: Nidderdale Hardy Planters meeting at 7.30pm at St Andrew’s Church Hall, Starbeck, including a quiz, as part of Doug Stewart’s ‘Rather Lovely Christmas Evening’. Members free, Non-members £3.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 12

Harrogate

Music: The Paul Middleton Band at the Blues Bar.

Music: Matt Anderson’s Acoustic Underground + guests at Retro bar, Commercial Street.

Club: Rethink Mental Illness Harrogate Support Group meeting at 11.30am in the Music Room, St Peter’s Church, Cambridge Road, Harrogate. The meeting will run for two hours. Christmas themed refreshments available.