Whats on: Your guide to events in and around the Harrogate district area across the next seven days.

Looking for something to do in and around the Harrogate district from Thursday, December 6 to Wednesday, December 12?

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 6

Harrogate

Theatre: Harrogate Theatre’s Jack and the Beanstalk magical family pantomime. Until January 20.

Theatre: Harrogate Dramatic Society presents Dennis Potter’s Blue Remembered Hill at Harrogate Theatre Studio. Until December 8.

Exhibition: The Beano 80th Birthday Collection by Horace Panter + Sleeping Giants by Pete McKee at RedHouse Original gallery, Cheltenham Mount. Until December 15.

Exhibition: Passages of Light & Dark – An exhibition of recent paintings by Robert Macmillan at 108 Fine Art, Cold Bath Road Until December 15.

Music: Live music with The Breeze the Blues Bar.

Music: Acoustic jam session hosted by Rob Reynolds/Aaron Bertenshaw at Charlies Place, Otley Road. 8pm. Weekly.

Music: Acoustic Night - Live music at the St Robert’s Club, Robert Street. All genres, any acoustic instrument. Open to all: performers and non-performers. Every Thursday, except third Thursday, 7.45-11pm.

Quiz: Christie’s Bar Quiz from 8.30pm.

Music: Music at The Manhattan features John Cooper. Concert starts at 7.30pm. Admission £6, free to new visitors. Free parking.

Boston Spa

Exhibition: Georgina McMaster - Wild and Wonderful at The Barefoot Gallery, 144 High Street, Boston Spa. Until Saturday.

Festival: Boston Spa Methodist Church Christmas Tree Festival 10.30am-7pm.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 7

Harrogate

Music: Sax legend Snake Davis + Johnny Thirkell + Mark Cresswell at The Club, Victoria Avenue.

Music: The Magic of Motown at the Royal Hall.

Music: Lewis Floyd Henry at the Blues Bar.

Music: Band night with The Dubwubs at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Wetherby

Cinema: Wetherby Film Theatre - The Girl In The Spiders’ Web - Fri-Sun: 7.30pm. Mon: 12.30pm, 7.30pm. Wed: 7.30pm. Thu: 1.30pm, 7.30pm. Dr Seuss’ The Grinch - Fri-Sat: 4.30pm. Mon-Thu: 4.30pm. The Royal Ballet: The Nutcracker - Sun: 2pm. A Christmas Carol - Tue: 7.30pm. Visit www.wetherbyfilmtheatre.co.uk.

Thirsk

Cinema: Ritz Cinema Thirsk - The Nutcracker - Fri-Thu: 7.30pm. Matinees Sat-Sun: 2.30pm. www.ritzcinema.co.uk.

Boston Spa

Concert: special lunchtime concert at 1pm at Boston Spa Methodist Church. David Owen-Lewis will sing accompanied on the piano by Beryl Pankhurst. Light lunches from noon. Admission £5.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 8

Harrogate

Event: Harrogate Brewing Company Tap Bar open weekend. 12-8pm Saturday, 12-4pm Sunday.

Music: Harrogate Choral Society presents Handel’s Messiah at the Royal Hall.

Theatre: Hyena Comedy Club at Harrogate Theatre. 9pm.

Music: Saturday Shakedown with DJ Martin (4-7pm) + The Jed Thomas Blues Band at the Blues Bar.

Music: Rock covers from Whisky Pistol at Charlies Place, Otley Road. 9pm.

Music: Biz Denton at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Concert: Harrogate Theatre Choir presents ‘A Box of Festive Delights’ at 7.30pm at Christ Church, Church Square, Harrogate.

Concert: The Phoenix Concert Band (Leeds) Christmas Concert at Starbeck Methodist Church, High Street, Starbeck at 7.30pm. Adults £8, children free - pay at the door. www.starbeckmethodistchurch.org.uk

Coffee Morning: Charity coffee morning at Oatlands Community Centre, Gladstone Street 10.15-11.30am.

Knaresborough

Music: Live music with Reload at Cross Keys. 9pm.

Green Hammerton

Music: Soul (+ disco) Christmas Party at The Village Club with DJ Ian Smith. All proceeds to the British Heart Foundation.

Ripon

Music: Ripon Live presents singer-songwriter Reg Meuross at RAOS Hall.

Boston Spa

Music: No Jazz in the Spa at the village hall.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 9

Harrogate

Music: Deacon Blue at Harrogate Convention Centre. Sold out.

Music: Charm’s 20th Anniversary Indie gig with 14 acts at The Regency (upstairs room). 4.30pm onwards.

Music: Acoustic sessions with Jake Pattinson at Monteys Rock Café, The Ginnel. 8pm.

Music: Live music at the Blues Bar with Victoria Shakes (3pm), Tensheds (6pm) and Diablo Smoke (9pm).

Music: Martin Rose hosts a weekly acoustic session at The Regency.

Music: Sunday Acoustic Session at the Hales Bar.

Knaresborough

Event: Santa, Reindeer Dash & Christmas Market at King James’s School, Knaresborough 10am-1pm.

Ripon

Event: The Ripon Bookshop presents author Alan Johnson talks at Holy Trinity Church + Ripon Grammar School Man Choir. 3pm. Tickets from The Ripon Bookshop or online via Eventbrite.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 10

Harrogate

Music: Open Mic Night with Martin Rose at The Blues Bar.

Ripon

Concert: Cathedral Concert Society presents Onyx Brass Quintet - The Golden Age at St John’s Church, Sharow.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 11

Harrogate

Music: Acoustic session at the Blues Bar.

Choir: Stray Sound Ladies barbershop chorus at Starbeck Methodist Church. 7.30-9.30pm. Weekly. New members welcome. More info from Sue Lynch at suelynch443@gmail.com

Club: Nidderdale Hardy Planters meeting at 7.30pm at St Andrew’s Church Hall, Starbeck, including a quiz, as part of Doug Stewart’s ‘Rather Lovely Christmas Evening’. Members free, Non-members £3.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 12

Harrogate

Music: The Paul Middleton Band at the Blues Bar.

Music: Matt Anderson’s Acoustic Underground + guests at Retro bar, Commercial Street.

Club: Rethink Mental Illness Harrogate Support Group meeting at 11.30am in the Music Room, St Peter’s Church, Cambridge Road, Harrogate. The meeting will run for two hours. Christmas themed refreshments available.