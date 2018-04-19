Whats on: Your guide to events in and around the Harrogate district area across the next seven days.

Looking for something to do in and around the Harrogate district from Thursday, April 19 to Wednesday, April 25?
THURSDAY, APRIL 19
Harrogate
Exhibition: Picturing Women - An Exhibition celebrating 100th anniversary of votes for Women at Mercer Art Gallery, Swan Road. Until June 17.
Music: Live music with Scapegoat Kelly at the Blues Bar.
Music: Acoustic jam session hosted by Ade Payne at Charlies Place, Otley Road. 8pm. Weekly,
Music: Acoustic night at the St Roberts Social Club, Roberts Street. All genres, any instrument. Open to all performers and non-performers. Second and fourth Thursdays of the month. 8-10.30pm.
Music: Weekly karaoke at the Hales Bar from 9pm.
Quiz: Christie’s Bar Quiz from 8.30pm. £1 entry.
Concert: Music at The Manhattan features Paul Carmen. 7.30pm start. Entrance £6, free to new members. Free parking.
FRIDAY, APRIL 20
Harrogate
Music: Geriant Jones live at Starling Independent Beer & Coffee House, Oxford Street. 8pm.
Concert: Russell Watson – Canzoni D’Amore at the Royal Hall.
Theatre: Comedy from Adam Hess and Glenn Moore at Harrogate Theatre.
Music: The Doubtful Bottle at the Blues Bar.
Music: Live reggae with Majesty at The Den, Cambridge Street.
Tai Chi Qigong: new class for beginners and refreshers at Starbeck Methodist Church Hall, 12.45pm. Weekly. Contact Lin 07956 250040 linda.tippey@btinternet.com
Wetherby
Cinema: Peter Rabbit - Sat-Sun: 2pm. Mon-Wed: 4.30pm. Grease 40th Anniversary - Fri-Sat: 7.30pm. The Greatest Showman - Sat: 4.30pm. The Greatest Showman Sing-a-Long - Sun: 4.30pm. Walk Like A Panther - Sun: 7.30pm. Mon: 12.30pm. Tue: 7.30pm. Dark River - Mon & Wed: 7.30pm. Thur: 2pm (Senior Screen). Avengers Infinity War - Thur: 4pm, 7.30pm. Visit www.wetherbyfilmtheatre.co.uk.
Ripon
Event: Welcome to Aglow Ripon at The Wakeman’s House Cafe - Coffee, cake and speakers 9.15–11am.
SATURDAY, APRIL 21
Harrogate
Theatre: The Last Resort at Harrogate Theatre Studio. 2.45pm & 7.45pm.
Music: The Jed Thomas Blues Band at the Blues Bar.
Music: Rob Reynolds at The Den, Cambridge Street.
sale: Miss Mollies Rescue jumble sale 11am-1pm Bilton Grange United Reform Church on Skipton Road. Admission 50p.
Event: Yorkshire Author Julia Chapman at Harrogate Library 2pm. Tickets £2 from Harrogate Library and Imagined Things bookshop in Westminster Arcade.
Concert: Sing and Swing Concert by Collovoce Choir and The Radio Pensacola Band 7.30pm at Trinity Methodist Church, Harrogate. Tickets available on the door £10, concessions £8. Children under 16 free.
Open day: RNIB Tate House in Harrogate national care home open day and coffee morning 10am-1pm.
Knaresborough
Music: Viva Neil Diamond tribute at Frazer Theatre. 7pm.
Music: The Cross Keys, Cheapside - Chequered Past - Great mod and punk band 9pm.
Boston Spa
Music: Jazz in the Spa presents live jazz with Louis Louis Louis at the village hall.
Wetherby
Fair: Wetherby Antique and Collectors Fair - Town Hall, Market Place. Free admission. Browse, buy and sell. Tel 01937 582803.
Event: All about me festival of Well Being at The Engine Shed, Wetherby noon-4pm. Free admission.
Exhibition: Art exhibition and sale of work at Wetherby Town Hall 10am-4pm. Free entry.
Scholes
Coffee morning: Scholes in Bloom coffee morning at Scholes Village Hall 10am-noon to raise funds to help with its ongoing running costs. Ticket £1.50 includes coffee and biscuits. Children free.
Thorner
Festival: Thorner Beer Festival at Thorner Victory Hall from noon onwards. Pay on the door, £5 includes a festival glass! More information http://thornervictoryhall.com/beer-festival/
SUNDAY, APRIL 22
Harrogate
Concert: Collavoce & The Radio Pensacola Band at the Trinity Methodist Church. 7.30pm.
Music: Live music at the Blues Bar with Ashley Reaks (3pm), Joe Corriston (6pm) and Rob Reynolds (9pm).
Music: Acoustic sessions with Jake Pattinson at Monteys Rock Café, The Ginnel. 8pm.
Music: Live Jazz at The Harrogate Arms, Parliament Street. 7.30pm. Weekly.
Music: Martin Rose hosts a weekly acoustic session at The Regency.
Music: Sunday Acoustic Session at the Hales Bar.
Music: Harrogate Band in Concert 2.30pm at Starbeck Methodist Church. Pay at the door: adults £8, children free. www.starbeckmethodistchurch.org.uk
Ripon
Music: Acoustic covers duo Two Well Worn at the One Eyed Rat. 5pm.
MONDAY, APRIL 23
Harrogate
Music: Open Mic Night with Martin Rose at The Blues Bar.
Knaresborough
Pilates: Beginner to advanced Pilates classes at Knaresborough United Reformed Church 6.15pm & 7.30pm. Contact Ian Sinclair on 01423 867647 or 07977 190268.
TUESDAY, APRIL 24
Harrogate
Theatre: Whatever Happened to Vandal Raptor with punk poet Henry Raby at Harrogate Theatre. Until April 25.
Music: Live Jazz at The Empress on the Stray. 8.15pm. Weekly.
Music: Acoustic session at the Blues Bar.
Choir: Stray Sound Ladies barbershop choir at Starbeck Methodist Church. 7.30-9.30pm. Weekly. More info from Sue Lynch at suelynch443@gmail.com
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 25
Harrogate
Event: Imagined Things hosts a literary talk with author Caroline Elton at Harrogate Library. 7pm. Tickets from Imagined Things, Westminster Arcade.
Music: The Paul Middleton Angst Band at the Blues Bar.
Music: Matt Anderson’s Acoustic Underground + guests at Retro bar, Commercial Street.
open day: Royal Hall Open Day 10am-4pm. Free admittance. Guided tours 11am and 2.30pm.
Knaresborough
pilates: Beginner to advanced Pilates classes at Knaresborough Gracious Street Methodist Church 6.15pm. Contact Ian Sinclair on 01423 867647 or 07977 190268.