Whats on: Your guide to events in and around the Harrogate district area across the next seven days.

Looking for something to do in and around the Harrogate district from Thursday, January 18 to Wednesday, January 24?

THURSDAY

Harrogate

Theatre: Littlemighty presents Shivers: The Book of Darkness and Light in Harrogate Theatre Studio. Until January 21.

Exhibition: Picturing Women - An Exhibition celebrating the 100th anniversary of votes for Women at Mercer Art Gallery, Swan Road. Until June 17.

Exhibition: 21st Century Realism: An exhibition of paintings, sculpture and drawings by Andrian Melka, Paul Reid and Mark Demsteader at 108 Fine Art, Cold Bath Road. Until January 21.

MUSIC: Dylan-influenced singer-songwriter Daisy Wardle at The Knox, Bilton. 8.30pm.

Music: Live music with Scapegoat Kelly at the Blues Bar.

Music: Acoustic jam session hosted by Ade Payne at Charlies Place, Otley Road. 8pm. Weekly,

Theatre: Beauty and the Beast pantomime at Harrogate Theatre. Until January 21.

Concert: Harrogate Electronic Organ and Keyboard Club concert at The Manhattan Club, Beech Avenue (third Thursday of the month), 7.30pm.

Music: Weekly karaoke at the Hales Bar from 9pm.

Quiz: Christie’s Bar Quiz from 8.30pm. £1 entry.

Event: RHS Garden Harlow Carr Bath House Gallery - Japanese Gardens Exhibition. 10am–3pm daily until February 25. Normal garden admission.

Knaresborough

Theatre: Sleeping Beauty panto at Frazer Theatre. Until January 27.

Masham

Event: The Square Kitchen pop up restaurant at Bordar House Teas in the Market Square. For more details, visit www.thesquarekitchen.co.uk.

FRIDAY

Harrogate

Music: Dan Burnett and band at The Club, Victoria Avenue. Music starts at 7pm.

Music: Crosscut Saw at the Blues Bar.

Music: Reggae with Majesty at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Wetherby

Cinema: Darkest Hour - Fri-Sat 7.30pm. Sun-Mon 4.30pm, 7.30pm. Tues-Thurs 7.30pm. Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle - Fri 4.30pm. Sat 2.30pm. Sun 2pm. Mon 12.30pm. Visit www.wetherbyfilmtheatre.co.uk.

Thirsk

Cinema: Ritz Cinema Thirsk - Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle. Daily 7.30pm. Matinee Sat & Sun 2.30pm. Visit www.ritzcinema.co.uk.

Thorner

Music: Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams at Thorner Victory Hall 8pm. Visit www.thornervictoryhall.com.

Ripon

Event: The Wakeman Lectures Spring Series 10am-noon at St John’s Bondgate, with Malcolm Neesam ‘Harrogate: The Russian connection’. Visit www.wakemanlectures.co.uk.

Pateley Bridge

event: Drop in consultation session - Gouthwaite Wildlife Centre. Between 11am-1pm at Nidderdale Plus.

SATURDAY

Harrogate

Music: Pop Icons of the 80s at Harrogate Convention Centre with Cutting Crew, Go West and Nik Kershaw.

Harrogate

Music: Dicky Blackburn’s Reach Out Music Festival for mental health charities with various acts - 11.30am until late at The Blues Bar, then from 8pm at The Empress.

Music: The Jed Thomas Blues Band at the Blues Bar.

Music: Acoustic night with Biz Denton of Harrogate at The Den, Cambridge Street.

Event: Harrogate Churches host the Compassion Experience at St Aidan’s School, 10am–4pm.

Knaresborough

Music: The Cross Keys, Cheapside - Rob Reynolds - Blues. 9pm.

Grewelthorpe

Music: Guitar legend Graham Hunter at Grewelthorpe Village Hall. 7.30pm.

Ripley

Music: Counterfeit Stones at Ripley Town Hall.

Boston Spa

Music: Jazz in the Spa presents Richard Exall’s Shooting Stars at the village hall.

Thorner

Music: Hope and Social at Thorner Victory Hall 8pm. Visit www.thornervictoryhall.com.

Wetherby

fair: Wetherby Antique and Collectors Fair - Town Hall market place every Saturday. Free admission, walk in lift, disabled friendly. Browse, buy and sell.

Sharow

Event: Rotary Club of Ripon evening of music featuring the Dishforth Military Wives Choir. 7.30pm at St John’s Church, Sharow. Tickets £10 available on the door.

Pateley Bridge

event: Drop in consultation session - Gouthwaite Wildlife Centre. Between 11am-1pm at Nidderdale Plus.

SUNDAY

Harrogate

Music: Bad Asteroids (3pm), Light Tide (6pm) and Stockyard Crossing (9pm) at The Blues Bar.

Music: Jazz Club presents Jon Taylor (sax/flute) with the Blues Dudes at Harrogate Arms. 7.30pm.

Music: Weekly acoustic session at The Regency.

Music: Sunday Acoustic Session at the Hales Bar.

Event: Harrogate Churches host the Compassion Experience at St Aidan’s School, noon-4pm.

MONDAY

Harrogate

poetry: Poetry Course at Harrogate Theatre. Afternoon.

Music: Open Mic Night with Martin Rose at The Blues Bar.

Event: Monday Night Quiz at The Knox, Bilton. 8pm.

Film: Harrogate Film Society presents Mustang (Turkey, 2015) at Ashville College at 7.45pm, followed by ‘Film Club’. Members free, guests £5 (students £3).

TUESDAY

Harrogate

Music: Jazz Club presents Rod Mason (sax) with the AC Band at Empress on the Stray. 8.15pm.

music: Acoustic session at the Blues Bar.

Choir: Stray Sound Ladies barbershop choir at Starbeck Methodist Church. 7.30-9.30pm. Weekly. More information from Sue Lynch at suelynch443@gmail.com.

WEDNESDAY

Harrogate

Music: The Paul Middleton Angst Band at the Blues Bar.

Music: Matt Anderson’s Acoustic Underground and guests at Retro bar, Commercial Street.

FURTHER AHEAD

Ripon

Coffee Morning: Ripon Community Link coffee morning in Ripon Town Hall on Thursday, January 25, 10am-noon.

Get in touch: email details of your upcoming events to news@harrogateadvertiser.co.uk