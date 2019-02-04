Theatre group in search for Bob

Wetherby Musical Theatre Group is starting rehearsals for its next play, a comedy called Out of Focus.

But there is one role that still needs to be filled.

“The role is the one of “Bob” who is quite a witty henpecked put-upon husband,” said Theatre Group spokesman Bev Lyn.

“He is trying to manage his relationship with his wife and his flirtatious secretary.

“The back drop for the story is about a village hall which has been overbooked by the vicar’s wife and therefore different groups of people are turning up as they think they have a booking.”

Wetherby Musical Theatre Group are looking for a man of an acting aged 40 upwards, to take on this interesting and funny role.

The play will be performed at Linton Village Hall from May 11-18.

No previous experience is necessary, just the desire to have a go, added Bev.

Wetherby Musical Theatre Group is a very friendly group and has a fully inclusive approach.

“This is a great opportunity to make new friends, have a lot of fun and build confidence,” added Bev.

Past productions include Nunsense, the Full Monty and Return to the Forbidden Planet

Anyone who is interested in the role or joining the group in general, should contact Bev Lyn at wetherbymtg@yahoo.co.uk