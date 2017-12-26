Panto strikes gold at Bramham

Bramham Drama Group is celebrating the completion of another successful pantomime with their recent production of The Tale of Rumpelstiltskin at the village hall.

Long standing member Shane Huby was inspired to write the original script based loosely on the legendary folk tale incorporating goblins, dwarves and wizards with well know references from Lord of the Rings and other fantasy stories thrown in for good measure.

The two court wizards, however, (played by Diane Beck and Caroline Jamieson) failed miserably at procuring anything remotely magical and as a result provided much of the pantomime’s comedy.

Making her debut in her very first pantomime as the miller’s daughter, 18-year-old Katelyn Longton, visibly gained more confidence as the story unfolded and her partnership with Jack Howard playing the Prince produced some tender moments particularly in their rendition of Run Away with Me.

For many of the 21-strong junior chorus, this was their first taste of treading the boards and their enthusiastic version of Diggy Diggy Hole went down a treat. The teenage chorus, doubling up as villagers and goblins, provided a very convincing fight scene as the story reached its climax.

The character of Dame was less prominent in this production but John Nicolls still hammed it up as only he knows best after more times than he can remember in this role. He was ably supported by Stewart Gibson as the bungling King, Bruce Henderson as Alakazam and Karon Haffenden as the cheeky Jester.

But the star of the show, surely, was Shane Huby himself, playing the title role in a menacing, slightly sinister fashion which had one or two little girls in the audience momentarily leaving the hall, such was his scariness of his delivery at times.

Undoubtedly, playing the ‘baddie’ comes naturally to him.

The pantomime was directed by Pat Rimington assisted by Fiona Henderson. The producer was Jillian Lawson.

