Leeds Grand theatre announces first wave of shows for 2019

Theatre-goers have plenty to get excited about as Leeds Grand Theatre announces its first line-up of shows for 2019.

The theatre is well accustomed to welcoming some of the most popular productions, with the likes of Wicked, Jersey Boys and Calendar Girls all taking to the stage this year - and 2019 is set to be equally spectacular.

Benidorm - Live! will arrive in Leeds in March 2019

A stellar line-up of theatre

Among the first wave of shows announced is an exciting mix of musicals, comedy and drama, giving theatre fans of all tastes a variety to look forward to.

The schedule of shows includes the following:

Benidorm - Live!

See your favourite stars from the Solana hotel live on stage.

Derren Litten's smash hit ITV comedy Benidorm is set to bring sunshine and smiles to Leeds as the first ever stage version of the ITV comedy announces an extension into 2019 after scorching sales for 2018’s sunbaked dates.

Litten has written an all new set of Alicante escapades for the much-loved cast members, including Jake Canuso (Mateo), Janine Duvitski (Jacqueline), Sherrie Hewson (Joyce Temple-Savage), Shelley Longworth (Sam), Tony Maudsley (Kenneth) and Neptune’s very own Asa Elliott.

Critically acclaimed Benidorm has received two National Television Awards, a TV Quick Award and nominations at the British Comedy Awards and BAFTAs.

When is it on?

Monday 18 to Saturday 23 March 2019

The Full Monty

Based on the smash hit film, this hilarious, heartfelt and award-winning production returns to Leeds in 2019.

Telling the story of six out-of-work, impoverished steelworkers from Sheffield with nothing to lose, The Full Monty originally took the world by storm in 1997 and has since become one of Britain’s most successful stage shows.

Written and adapted for stage by Oscar-winning writer Simon Beaufoy, The Full Monty will star Gary Lucy as Gaz, alongside Andrew Dunn, Louis Emerick, Joe Gill, Kai Owen and James Redmond.

The show features hits by Donna Summer, Hot Chocolate and Tom Jones.

When is it on?

Monday 25 to Saturday 30 March 2019

Kinky Boots

Kinky Boots, the winner of every major Best Musical award, including an Olivier and a London Evening Standard BBC Radio 2 Audience Award, is set to strut into Leeds in April 2019.

Inspired by true events, with a book by Broadway legend and four-time Tony® Award-winner Harvey Fierstein (La Cage aux Folles), and songs by Grammy® and Tony® winning pop icon Cyndi Lauper, Kinky Boots is a joyous musical celebration about the friendships we discover and the belief that you can change the world when you change your mind.

When is it on?

Monday 8 to Saturday 20 April 2019

The House On Cold Hill

The House on Cold Hill is the best-selling novel by Peter James (author of the award-winning Roy Grace series), and now becomes the fourth play in his box office smash hit and critically acclaimed stage franchise following the sell-out success of Not Dead Enough, The Perfect Murder and Dead Simple on stage.

The show is a modern day ghostly thriller that is sure to send shivers down your spine and make you think twice about returning home to a dark, empty house after the show.

When it it on?

Monday 29 April to Saturday 4 May 2019