COMPETITION: Win tickets to Shakespeare’s Rose Theatre

Win VIP tickets and step back in time to experience Shakespeare as it was in his day, in a stunning pop-up Elizabethan theatre in the historic city of York this summer.

Situated beside the iconic York landmark of Clifford’s Tower, the 13-sided Shakespeare’s Rose Theatre will offer a thrilling and intimate theatrical experience with plenty of breath-taking, spine-tingling, heart-stopping moments as four of William Shakespeare’s most popular plays – Macbeth, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Romeo & Juliet and Richard III - are performed during the 10-week Summer of Shakespeare, from Monday June 25 until Sunday September 2.

Outside Shakespeare’s Rose Theatre will be Shakespeare’s Village, a free to enter attraction that will feature a gourmet street food menu selected by Yorkshire celebrity chef Brian Turner, and an Elizabethan garden from award-winning garden designer Sally Tierney.

It will also present a regular schedule of ‘wagon entertainment’ with sensational speeches, soulful sonnets and medieval music, as well as juggling jesters.

The Harrogate Advertiser has two pairs of VIP tickets to give away to the performance of A Midsummer Night’s Dream on Monday, July 2 at 7.30pm. To be in with a chance of winning simply answer the following question:

Which Shakespeare play features a character named Bottom as one of its main characters?

Email the answer, using the subject heading Shakespeare Competition, plus your name, address and daytime contact number to news@harrogateadvertiser.co.uk

Closing date is Monday, May 14 at noon.

For more information on Shakespeare’s Rose Theatre, full performance schedule, casting announcements and ticket details visit www.shakespearesrosetheatre.com or follow @ShakespearesRT on Twitter.

Tickets start at just £12.50.

Competition tickets only valid on date specified and cannot be transferred to another performance.

Travel and accommodation not included. No cash alternative.

