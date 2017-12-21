A beauty of a panto

The Grand Opera House in York has produced a brilliant pantomime.

Beauty and the Beast has some big names in the cast such as Debbie McGee who is fresh off Strictly Come Dancing and is really entertaining in this show.

Yorks Grand Opera House Panto 2017 Beauty & The Beast. Pictured is Charlotte MacLachlan as Belle/Beauty. Picture David Harrison/York Grand Opera House.

She does some brilliant dancing and some amazing magic with her beautiful fairy wand. She plays the magical Adorabella Angelpie.

There is also Anthony Costa who was in the pop group Blue. He plays the Prince/Beast and does an amazing performance of Rag’n’Bone Man’s Human.

Lynne McGranger plays the wicked Wizadora Crabapple. McGranger has had an exciting career and is most known for Home and Away. She causes lots of havoc and mayhem.

The talented Stuart Wade plays the hilarious Seymour Bottom. Best known for his role as Biff Fowler in ITV’s Emmerdale, Stuart will be celebrating over 40 years in show business this Christmas. He is sure to make you laugh.

Yorks Grand Opera House Panto 2017 Beauty & The Beast. Pictured is Ken Morley as Baron Maurice. Picture David Harrison/York Grand Opera House.

Charlotte McLachlan plays Beauty. She is probably best known for being in the Annie stage show.

This show features many memorable moments including a flying dragon, skeletons that dangle from the ceiling, bears scaring people singing Ghostbusters and so much more.

This is a fun family panto to see this Christmas. It runs until Sunday, January 7, 2018.

Report by Luke Smith, 12.