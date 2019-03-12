Ten things to do

Looking for something to do this week in the Harrogate area? Here are ten suggestions.

2. Harrogate Symphony Orchestra’s Spring Concert, Royal Hall, Harrogate, Saturday March 16. Music by Franz von Suppé, piano concertos by Beethoven, played by Young Steinway Artist Harry Fox and Charles Ives’ 2nd symphony are highlights. Musical Director and Conductor Bryan Western will lead the concert. Tickets at £14, £13 and £12 are available from the Harrogate Theatre’s box office and website or on the door.

3. Rhythm of Life concert, St John’s Church, Sharow, Saturday March 23, 7.30pm. Skelldale Singers and Nidd Choral will perform an eclectic range of pieces - from Gloria by Antonio Vivaldi to fun and fanciful songs, ending with - Rhythm of Life by Cy Coleman. Wine and soft drinks will be available from 7pm and in the interval, also magnificent raffle prizes to be won. Tickets from The Little Bookshop on Westgate for £10 each.

4. Nidderdale and District One-Act Drama Festival, Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough, Thursday March 14-Saturday March 16. Last year’s winning director, Keith Burton brings his brand new play A Penny for Them, performed by Pateley Bridge Dramatic Society. On Thursday at 7.30pm, Woodlands Drama Group perform Our Man by Daniel Clucas; Theatre of the Desperate with ‘The Evils of Tobacco’ by Anton Chekhov. On Friday March 15 at 7pm, Pateley Bridge Dramatic Society (Juniors) with ‘Homework! Help!!!’ devised by Ruth Dodsworth and Joyce Liggins and Pateley Bridge Dramatic Society (Seniors) with ‘A Penny for Them’ by Keith Burton and the Harrogate Dramatic Society with ‘Gosforth’s Fete’ by Alan Ayckbourn. Saturday March 16, 7.30pm, Knaresborough Players with ‘Green Forms’ by Alan Bennett; Woodlands Drama Group with ‘Saving for Dolphins’ by Wilf Hashimi.

5. Vocalis chamber choir presents Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring, St John the Baptist Church, Knaresborough, Saturday March 16. The programme mixes English and German music from the Baroque period onwards, from Handel and Haydn to Brahms and Mendelssohn. Tickets, £12, from www.harrogatevocalis.org.uk.

6. Rossett Acre PTA pantomime, The Forum, Harrogate Grammar School, Friday March 22, 7pm, Saturday March 23, 2 and 7pm. Parents, staff and year 5 and 6 pupils from the school will perform Dick Whittington. Tickets, £6 from www.pta-events.co.uk/rossettacre.

7. Highside Singers and Summerbridge & Dacre Silver Band, Darley Memorial Hall, Sheepcote Lane, Darley, Friday March 22, 7.30pm. Varied brass and choral musical entertainment. Tickets £7.50 from band and choir members or 01765 620235/01765 658401.

8. RHS Spring Community Free Day, Harlow Carr, Harrogate, Tuesday March 19. Visitors have the chance to enjoy the surroundings of RHS Garden Harlow Carr in spring - for free!

9. Harrogate Film Society celebrates St Patrick’s Day by presenting “Brooklyn” at the Manhattan Club, Beech Avenue, Saturday March 16, 7.15 pm. Also features performance by St Aelred’s School of Irish Dancing. Entry £5 (film society members can bring one guest fee of charge).

10. Ripon Cathedral Spring Food Home & Garden Show, Saturday March 30. Highlights include a ‘Gardening on the menu’ talk by gardening expert Martin and his wife Jill Fish at 11.30am.