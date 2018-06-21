TEN OF THE BEST: Things to do this week in and around Harrgate

Here’s the top ten things to do across the region this week.

1. The RHS Garden Harlow Crr Flower Show in Harrogate. Browse, buy, and pick up advice from specialist nurseries and garden trade stands at Harlow Carr’s annual flower show. Visitors can enjoy a full programme of talks and demonstrations then escape the crowds with a relaxing stroll in the stunning surroundings of the garden. Runs June 22-24.

2. Some Mothers Do ‘Ave ‘Em at Harrogate Theatre, Oxford Street, Harrogate. Written and directed by Guy Unsworth, the show is based on the TV series by Raymond Allen and stars Joe Pasquale, Sarah Earnshaw and Susie Blake. Performances take place until June 23. The most successful sitcom of the decade gave us the hapless Frank and his long-suffering wife Betty with catch phrases galore and a never-ending list of disasters with roller-skating escapades and runaway chickens. Visit www.somemothersdoaveem.com

3. Beneath Our Feet at Stump Cross Caverns, Greenhow Hill, Harrogate. “Come, take care, leave your fear up there...” For tens of thousands of years, people have ventured underground in order to experience something out of the ordinary: to take shelter, create, hide, escape, or do something they should not be doing. Join us as we gather for our own extraordinary expedition; a journey to find the most important thing. Devised in collaboration with a steering group of archaeologists, geologists, historians, cavers and former miners, Beneath Our Feet on today, Thursday, June 21, is a promenade performance that will use dance and live music to tell the story of the underground. Your guide, musician Lou Vilstrup, will draw you into an unknown world, where the memories and secrets of each underground space will dance before you. Telephone 01756 752780.

4. Northern Aldborough Festival: HMS Pinafore at St Andrew’s Church, Aldborough, Boroughbridge, today, June 21. Festival favourites, Charles Court Opera, ‘the masters of G&S in small places’, bring their new production of Gilbert & Sullivan’s HMS Pinafore, which tells the story of unrequited love between the daughter of the ship’s captain, Josephine, and a sailor from the lower ranks, Ralph Rackstraw. HMS Pinafore is one of the most enduringly popular of Gilbert & Sullivan’s great comic creations, with many well-known songs including ‘I am the monarch of the sea’, ‘I’m called Little Buttercup’ and ‘He is an Englishman’. This brand-new production promises an evening of rollicking choruses and tender tunes imbued with the unique wit and infectious energy of a CCO production to be enjoyed by all ages.

5. Woodland Creation Conference, Ripley Castle, Ripley, today, Thursday, June 21. This event aims to help landowners and those responsible for land management and those working in the woodland and forestry sector to discover the benefits of creating woodland on their land and how it can contribute to the future economic and environmental sustainability of our region. Tickets are priced at £25 per delegate, which includes refreshments and lunch. To book your place visit https://zchwoodland.eventbrite.co.uk/

6. Northern Aldborough Festival: Will Pickvance at St Andrew’s Church, Aldborough, Boroughbridge, tomorrow, Friday, June 22. The Edinburgh Fringe’s ‘favourite pianist’ and comedian Will Pickvance makes a welcome return to the Northern Aldborough Festival in a new show that goes inside the mind of a pianist, looking out. The programme, built around Schubert songs, combines epic musical improvisation, hilarity and intimate storytelling. Imagine ‘The Trout’ performed complete with doorbell interjections and you have an idea of Will’s madcap world.

7. Deer Watch Walk at Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal, Ripon, on Saturday, June 23. Trot along to see if you can spot the deer. Can you see the difference between the Red, Sika and Fallow deer? Knowledgable wildlife volunteers will be able to tell you all about them on this guided walk. Meet at the Visitor Centre. The walk is 2-4pm.

8. 100 Ways to Tie a Shoelace at Harrogate Theatre, Oxford Street, Harrogate. Sometimes she imagines herself in army films, sometimes in musicals, and sometimes she imagines being knocked off a gondola by a very large wave; this isn’t how she thought procedural and semantic recall recovery would be. Following the accident, Kat’s struggling with the basics of everyday life. As her reality blurs with fantasy we begin to explore and experience her anxieties and fears, often reflected through her imagination. A comedic and heart-warming take on the realigning of one person’s mind. This is a creative mash-up of witty dialogue, puppetry, original music and bombastic comedy to serve you up some performative tapas. Runs until Saturday, June 23. Phone the box office on 01423 502116.

9. Great Yorkshire Art, Mercer Art Gallery, Swan Road, Harrogate. The exhibition runs between Saturday, June 23, and September 16. Explore Yorkshire’s cultural heritage through 50 great paintings from the region’s finest artists – past and present. Enjoy ‘Victorian blockbusters’ such as Atkinson Grimshaw’s world famous painting Silver Moonlight, exhibited with Fred Lawson’s paintings of Wensleydale life and new work by contemporary artists including Jake Attree, John Creighton, Tom Wood and Graeme Willson. This major summer art exhibition puts the best of the Harrogate Fine Art collection and Yorkshire’s contemporary artists in the spotlight. Open Tuesday to Saturday 10am-5pm and Sunday 2-5pm. Closed Mondays except Bank Holidays.

10. Marton cum Grafton Open Gardens. On Sunday, June 24, the gorgeous gardens of Marton cum Grafton will be open from 11am-5pm. Entry is £5. With over 20 gardens open, this fun-packed day, offers a rare opportunity to explore the secrets of the hidden and private gardens of this charming village. They come in all shapes and sizes.

