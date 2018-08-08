Shadwell Flower Show date

The 72nd annual Shadwell Flower Show will take place on Saturday, 18th August 18, from 1.30pm in the grounds of the village Primary School, on Main Street.

Organisers said that in addition to the usual marquees, holding flower, floristry and vegetable exhibits, and produce, handicrafts, art and photographic classes, etc, there will be various other exhibits, stalls, tombola, raffle, archery, and a number of children’s entertainments etc.

A brass band will play during the afternoon and light refreshments and a bar will be available .

Admission is £6, seniors £5, children under 16 free. Parking will be available.

Bus number 7 S stops opposite the school.

