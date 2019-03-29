Park set for egg-citing time

Lightwater Valley Theme Park in Ripon will be open for the Easter Holidays from Saturday April 6-Sunday April 28.

With over 35 rides and attractions, suitable for all ages, Lightwater Valley offers adventures for all the family, say its management.

Visitors can enjoy the new Outer Space themed Magic Lights Puppet Show in the Show Barn, with two shows a day throughout the holidays.

And they can meet Jester and Jasmine, the park’s lovable dino mascots as they meet and greet families from 3pm and join in as they entertain the crowds with their choreographed dance shows including their favourite hit song, Baby Shark.

Landlubbers will want to have a go at the pirate themed treasure trail egg hunt around Skeleton Cove over the Easter weekend – Friday April 19– Monday 22. Families can follow the clues on a trail map which will lead budding buccaneers to the hidden chocolate treasure, but look out for the pesky Lightwater Pirates as they try their best to guard their loot.

Rides - the Ultimate rollercoaster, Eagle’s Claw, Raptor Attack, Black Pearl and Apollo will be open, along with the Wild River Rapids.